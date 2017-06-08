Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 6 (16GB) Available at Just Rs. 21,999 on Flipkart in Father's Day Offer

 
08 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iPhone 6 (16GB) Available at Just Rs. 21,999 on Flipkart in Father's Day Offer

Highlights

  • The offer will last till June 10
  • Flipkart has also listed No Cost EMI options for SBI card holders
  • There’s an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,000 listed as well

After teasing its Father’s Day offer on the iPhone 6 (16GB), the company has now announced the special price for the smartphone that will last till June 10. The iPhone 6 (16GB) can be picked up for Rs. 21,999 starting today on Flipkart, till June 10.

This offer has been made live to commemorate Father’s Day that is set for June 18. The offer is valid only on the Space Grey variant, and Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs. 15,000 off on exchange of old smartphone. It is also offering a No Cost EMI option for SBI card holders. Furthermore, it is also offering a 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards as well.

Other iPhone models you can consider besides the special price iPhone 6 16GB include the 32GB iPhone 6 in Space Grey colour, which is available on Flipkart at Rs. 25,999 with exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,000. Similarly, iPhone SE 32GB in Rose Gold, Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colours can be purchased at a price of Rs. 21,999; the variant with 16GB storage is available at Rs. 20,999. Notably, the listing pages for the iPhone 6 32GB as well as the two iPhone SE variants mention "Special Discount Ending Soon," so these prices may not last long.

The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch (750x1334 pixel) screen, and is 6.9mm thick. The phone has high-speed Wi-Fi 802.11ac support and support the TD 2300 LTE band used in India. iPhone 6 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera, with improved sensors when compared with the iPhone 5s. The phones feature the new Apple A8 processor and a motion co-processor labelled M8. Apple promises that both devices will provide better battery life than the iPhone 5s.

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Thin, light, easy to handle
  • Excellent camera
  • Superb performance
  • Reasonably good battery life
  • Bad
  • Limited storage
Read detailed Apple iPhone 6 review

Display

4.70-inch

Front Camera

1.2-megapixel

Resolution

750x1334 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

iOS 8.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1810mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: iPhone 6 16GB, iPhone 6 16GB Special Price, Flipkart, iPhone 6 Space Grey, Mobiles, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Chinese Apple Staff Suspected of Selling Private Data
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Teases New Model Y, Model 3 Details
Redmi Note 4
iPhone 6 (16GB) Available at Just Rs. 21,999 on Flipkart in Father's Day Offer
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mobile Mania
TRENDING
  1. Moto Z2 Play With Moto Mods Support Launched in India
  2. Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE Feature Phones' Specifications, Price Leaked
  3. OnePlus 5 Will Sport 8GB of RAM, Amazon Source Code Reveals
  4. iPhone 6 (16GB) to Get Father's Day Discount on Flipkart
  5. Einstein's Theory Confirmed in Measure of Distant Star's Mass
  6. Moto Z2 Play India Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  8. iPhone 7 Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India
  9. OnePlus 5 May Cost Much More Than Previous OnePlus Offerings
  10. Huawei Y7 Prime With 4000mAh Battery, Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.