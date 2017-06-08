After teasing its Father’s Day offer on the iPhone 6 (16GB), the company has now announced the special price for the smartphone that will last till June 10. The iPhone 6 (16GB) can be picked up for Rs. 21,999 starting today on Flipkart, till June 10.

This offer has been made live to commemorate Father’s Day that is set for June 18. The offer is valid only on the Space Grey variant, and Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs. 15,000 off on exchange of old smartphone. It is also offering a No Cost EMI option for SBI card holders. Furthermore, it is also offering a 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards as well.

Other iPhone models you can consider besides the special price iPhone 6 16GB include the 32GB iPhone 6 in Space Grey colour, which is available on Flipkart at Rs. 25,999 with exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,000. Similarly, iPhone SE 32GB in Rose Gold, Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colours can be purchased at a price of Rs. 21,999; the variant with 16GB storage is available at Rs. 20,999. Notably, the listing pages for the iPhone 6 32GB as well as the two iPhone SE variants mention "Special Discount Ending Soon," so these prices may not last long.

The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch (750x1334 pixel) screen, and is 6.9mm thick. The phone has high-speed Wi-Fi 802.11ac support and support the TD 2300 LTE band used in India. iPhone 6 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera, with improved sensors when compared with the iPhone 5s. The phones feature the new Apple A8 processor and a motion co-processor labelled M8. Apple promises that both devices will provide better battery life than the iPhone 5s.