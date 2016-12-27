Apple is reportedly planning to launch an iPhone model with 5-inch display and vertically aligned dual cameras on the back in 2017. This 5-inch iPhone model is said to be placed between the standard 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models that Apple launches every year, expected to be called the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus next year.

According to a report by Japanese blog Macotakara, the 5-inch iPhone will have the dual cameras on the back aligned vertically instead of horizontally, as is the case with iPhone 7 Plus. However, the inclusion of this iPhone model is not a certainty as of now, and Apple will make the final decision by March 2017.

It is possible that the 5-inch iPhone model is just one of the more than 10 iPhone 8 prototypes that Apple is reportedly working on. 2017 marks the tenth anniversary of the launch of the original iPhone , which revolutionised the mobile phone industry, so it is widely expected that Apple will introduce next year an iPhone that ups the game once again.

In fact, many outlets have said that Apple will release three versions of the 2017 iPhone – one is said to be the premium iPhone 8 model that will feature an overhauled design and a host of new features, while the remaining two will be the successors of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and sport relatively few upgrades.

Among the rumoured changes of the iPhone 8 are the death of the Home Button, and a curved bezel-less design with an OLED display. It is said that Apple is doing away with the hardware Home button, and integrating its functions within the pressure-sensitive touchscreen; the front camera is also said to be embedded in the touchscreen itself. Other key leaked features of the iPhone 8 include an all-glass body, wireless charging, and iris scanner. Reports have pegged the screen size of the iPhone anywhere between 5-inch and 5.8-inch. For now, it seems we will probably have to wait till September next year to find out whether the freshly-leaked 5-inch iPhone is the premium iPhone 8.

