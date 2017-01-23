iOS 11 Tipped to Bring Group FaceTime Video Calling

Apple's iOS 10 roll out was grand, with big changes to Messages, Siri, Photos, Maps, and the Music app. With 2017 marking the tenth-year anniversary of the iPhone, we can expect the software update alongside to be a big one as well. In a new leak, iOS 11 is expected to bring group FaceTime calling - a much wanted feature on the video calling app for quite some time.

Israeli blog The Verifier reports that iOS 11 will finally introduce group FaceTime calling. The report cites people familiar with iOS development, and says that the new update will allow users to FaceTime call with up to five users simultaneously.

This change will be welcomed by FaceTime lovers, as group calling has been a much-needed feature for quite some time. At present, FaceTime video calling is only supported between two users. The service was first launched in 2010, and there hasn't been major tweaks to the app ever since. If this leak is true, then this could be one of the biggest changes to the app since inception.

As the tradition goes, iOS 11 will most likely be unveiled at WWDC this year. The update is expected to roll out with the release of the new iPhone models in September. The iPhone 8 is expected to come with big changes, the latest rumoured ones being a 5.8-inch OLED 'wraparound' display. It is expected to get rid of the Home Button altogether, and introduced a new and improved 3D Touch functionality. Also, the fingerprint sensor is tipped to be embedded within the display, along with the FaceTime camera.