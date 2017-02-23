Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
iOS 10 Running on 79 Percent of Active Devices Less Than Six Months After Launch

 
23 February 2017
iOS 10 Running on 79 Percent of Active Devices Less Than Six Months After Launch

Highlights

  • iOS 10 now running on 79 percent active iOS devices
  • Little over five months after release, iOS 10 has reached this milestone
  • During the same period, iOS 9 was running on 77 percent devices

Apple released iOS 10 nearly six months ago, and it is now running on 79 percent of active iOS devices. The Cupertino-based company updated its App Store Distribution page to show the OS distribution data of App Store visitors on February 20 2017, split between iOS 10, iOS 9, and earlier iOS versions.

The App Store Distribution page says that 79 percent or the majority of devices are now running iOS 10, followed by 16 percent running iOS 9, and 5 percent running earlier versions. The iOS 10 mobile operating system saw slightly slower adoption rate initially compared to its predecessor though it now evidently has some momentum. Apple Insider points out that iOS 9 during the same period last year was running on 77 percent of active iOS devices which makes iOS 10 slightly better in terms of adoption compared to its predecessor. To recall, iOS 10 was running on over 50 percent active iOS devices in less than a month after its initial release.

To refresh, iOS 10 brought heaps of improvements to the iMessage, Maps, Music, and Photos apps. Some of the other notable features included new notification design, and the Control Center which also received a revamp.

The latest OS sales data figures from Apple reveals that iOS adoption has seen a boost thanks to tremendous sales of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple last month reported that during its holiday 2016 quarter sold 78.3 million iPhones - the most ever in a quarter - up five percent from the same holiday shopping period last year.

