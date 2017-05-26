Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iOS 10.3.2 Update Reportedly Causing Severe Battery Drain for Some iPhone Users

 
26 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iOS 10.3.2 Update Reportedly Causing Severe Battery Drain for Some iPhone Users

Highlights

  • iOS 10.3.2 update tackles with several important bug fixes
  • However, it is said to cause severe battery drain for some users
  • More than 10 to 20 percent battery seems to drain off in minutes

Just last week, Apple released software updates for its entire portfolio, focusing mainly on bug fixes and improvements. The iOS 10.3.2 for iPhone and iPad users was also released, with a similar focus, and users installed it without much thought. However, now some iPhone users who have installed the update report that they are facing severe battery drain issues, causing their iPhones to lose more than 10 percent of battery in few minutes or even seconds.

A user named Jill took to Twitter to complain about her sudden battery woes. Her iPhone 6 Plus battery went from 80 percent to 50 percent in just two seconds, and steadily decreased to 3 percent in no time. Another user replied to the tweet claiming that he was experiencing the same issue. Forbes reports that a iPhone 6 user named Kamlesh Pawar explained that “not only has he seen extreme battery drain (10-20 percent within minutes of unplugging from a full charge and switching off with up to 40 percent battery remaining), but that this affects his iPhone 6 despite it only recently receiving a new Apple battery.”

A large consensus is drawn that the battery drain is an after effect of iOS 10.3.2 install. If you haven’t installed already, we recommend you to wait it out, even though its important security wise. The security update page for iOS 10.3.2 says that bugs in Safari, notifications, CoreAudio , AVEVideoEncoder, iBooks, WebKit-related fixes, and more have been tackled with in this update. However, we expect Apple to issue a prompt fix to this issue soon, even though it hasn’t made any announcements of being aware about the issue yet.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: iOS 10.3.2, iPhone Battery Drain Issues, iOS 10.3.2 Issues, Mobiles, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Chinese Fans Trash Blackout as Google AI Wins Again
Redmi Note 4
iOS 10.3.2 Update Reportedly Causing Severe Battery Drain for Some iPhone Users
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Jio Effect? Vodafone’s New Prepaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, 4G Data
  2. OnePlus 3T Discontinued, Company Promises Continued Updates and Support
  3. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 6 or Mi Max 2 in India in July
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre-Orders via Mi.com Today
  5. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Launched, OnePlus 5 Chipset Confirmed & More: 360 Daily
  6. iPhone 8 Hands-on Video Tips No Home Button, Wider Frame
  7. New Zealand Launches Into Space Race With 3D-Printed Rocket
  8. Huawei Nova 2, Nova 2 Plus With Dual Camera Setup Launched
  9. New Phone Priced at Nearly Rs. 2.3 Crores Will Be Delivered by Helicopter
  10. Android Creator's Bezel-Less Smartphone Expected to Be Unveiled on May 30
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.