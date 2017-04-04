Just a week after the iOS 10.3 release, Apple has begun rolling out iOS 10.3.1 update for eligible iPhone and iPad users. While the release focuses on bug fixes and security improvements, it also brings back 32-bit device support - so, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c are now supported, unlike with the iOS 10.3 update.

Apple is rolling out the iOS 10.3.1 update to iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, iPod touch 6th generation and later devices. It includes a fix for a Wi-Fi vulnerability (CVE-2017-6975) which affected the above devices, and could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip. You should be able to see the iOS 10.3.1 update in Settings.

To download the update, ensure that you have good Wi-Fi strength, and your device is charged up to 50 percent at least. Don't forget to backup your iOS device before you download and install the update.

To download and install it directly on your iOS device, go to Settings > General > Software Update, and tap Download and Install. When the download is complete, tap Install and tap Agree when Apple shows you its Terms and Conditions. Your device will the restart and install the update. To download iOS 10 via iTunes, first install iTunes, open it, and then connect your iOS device to your PC or Mac. In iTunes select your device's icon on the top bar, click the Summary tab and then click Check for update. Now, click Download and update. At this point, you should follow the simple on-screen instructions to install iOS 10.

With iOS 10.3, Apple brought along the ability for Siri to show live scores from Indian Premier League (IPL) and International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket matches, apart from answering other queries. It also introduced the 'Find My AirPods' feature and a system-wide API that allows app developers to ask for a review, and even reply to it - building developer-customer dialogue. Finally, iOS 10.3 also brings iCloud Analytics for the first time. The entire changelog can be found here.