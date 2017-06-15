Intex Elyt E7 With 4020mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs. 7,999

After the Intex Aqua Crystal Plus launch last month, the Indian smartphone manufacturer Intex has decided to launch yet another smartphone – this time expanding its Elyt series. The company has launched the Intex Elyt E7 smartphone in India, and has priced it at Rs. 7,999. The smartphone is exclusively available for purchase via Amazon India, and the big highlights are that it runs on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS, has a massive 4020mAh battery, and comes with a fingerprint scanner.

The Intex Elyt E7 has a sleek metal body, and is available in Gold colour. The fingerprint scanner is housed at the back right below the camera sensor. The speaker grille sits at the back too. The volume and power keys are situated on the right edge of the Intel Elyt E7; the Micro-USB port sits at the bottom edge, while the 3.5mm audio jack sits on the top edge corner of the device.

Intex Elyt E7 specifications

The Intex Elyt E7 smartphone features dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano/ Hybrid). It features a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with 282ppi pixel density and 16.7 millions colours support. The smartphone is powered by a 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737V quad-core SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and Mali-T720 GPU. The Intex Elyt E7 packs 32GB of internal storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

As for optics, the Intex Elyt E7 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash support. There’s a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture as well. The smartphone feeds on a 4020mAh Li-Polymer battery that claims to offer a talk time of 15-16 hours along with a standby time of more than 15 days. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, USB OTG, FM Radio, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Hotspot, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The dimensions of the Intex Elyt E7 are 140x71.2x7.4mm; and the smartphone weighs 156 grams. On board sensors include G-sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Commenting on the launch of Elyt E7, Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies said in a statement, “With Elyt E7, Intex has unveiled its latest tech marvel for year 2017, a symbol of style, strength, technology and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. We constantly work towards providing all in one featured aspired by consumer packed in one device at pocket-friendly prices. We always strive to make our products a customer delight. We have further enriched our diverse product portfolio to stay ahead in time and made our offerings the best of all for our discerning consumers.”