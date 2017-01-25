Intex Cloud Q11 4G With Selfie Flash, VoLTE Launched at Rs. 6,190

Intex on Wednesday unveiled the successor to the Cloud Q11 smartphone, the Cloud Q11 4G, in India. Priced at Rs. 6,190, the new Intex Cloud Q11 4G will be available exclusively via Amazon India - same as its predecessor.

Intex is promoting the new in-house VAS feature, LFTY, which will come preloaded on the Cloud Q11 4G. The company is also touting artificial intelligence experience on the Cloud Q11 4G for online shopping on the handset.

The dual-SIM Intex Cloud Q11 4G runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 269ppi. The new Intex smartphone is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM. Sporting an 8-megapixel rear autofocus camera with dual-LED flash, the Intex Cloud Q11 also sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an LED flash. It bears 8GB of built-in storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). Connectivity options include 3G (HSPA+), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, Micro-USB 2.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G with VoLTE, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Measuring 153x77.5x10.3mm, the Intex Cloud Q11 4G is backed by a 2800mAh battery. It weighs 176 grams and bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Amazon India has listed the Intex Cloud Q11 4G in Champagne colour. To recall, the Intex Cloud Q11 was launched last year in September priced at Rs. 4,699.

Earlier this week, Intex introduced its new budget Cloud Style 4G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs. 5,799, the new Intex Cloud Style 4G was listed on the company's site.