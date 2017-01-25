Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Intex Cloud Q11 4G With Selfie Flash, VoLTE Launched at Rs. 6,190

 
25 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Intex Cloud Q11 4G With Selfie Flash, VoLTE Launched at Rs. 6,190

Highlights

  • Intex Cloud Q11 4G features a 5.5-inch HD display
  • It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • It will be exclusively available via Amazon India

Intex on Wednesday unveiled the successor to the Cloud Q11 smartphone, the Cloud Q11 4G, in India. Priced at Rs. 6,190, the new Intex Cloud Q11 4G will be available exclusively via Amazon India - same as its predecessor.

Intex is promoting the new in-house VAS feature, LFTY, which will come preloaded on the Cloud Q11 4G. The company is also touting artificial intelligence experience on the Cloud Q11 4G for online shopping on the handset.

The dual-SIM Intex Cloud Q11 4G runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 269ppi. The new Intex smartphone is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM. Sporting an 8-megapixel rear autofocus camera with dual-LED flash, the Intex Cloud Q11 also sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an LED flash. It bears 8GB of built-in storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). Connectivity options include 3G (HSPA+), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, Micro-USB 2.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G with VoLTE, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Measuring 153x77.5x10.3mm, the Intex Cloud Q11 4G is backed by a 2800mAh battery. It weighs 176 grams and bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Amazon India has listed the Intex Cloud Q11 4G in Champagne colour. To recall, the Intex Cloud Q11 was launched last year in September priced at Rs. 4,699.

Earlier this week, Intex introduced its new budget Cloud Style 4G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs. 5,799, the new Intex Cloud Style 4G was listed on the company's site.

Intex Cloud Q11 4G

Intex Cloud Q11 4G

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.2GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2800mAh
Tags: Intex Cloud Q11 4G Price, Intex Cloud Q11 4G Price in India, Intex Cloud Q11 4G Specifications, Intex, Intex Mobiles, Mobiles, Android
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Beta Features Night Shift Mode, Cricket Scores via Siri
Yu Yureka Plus
Intex Cloud Q11 4G With Selfie Flash, VoLTE Launched at Rs. 6,190
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yureka Plus
TRENDING
  1. 250,000 Redmi Note 4 Smartphones Sold in 10 Minutes, Says Xiaomi India
  2. Lenovo K6 Power Variant With 4GB of RAM Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Go on Sale on April 21 in Two Sizes
  4. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on Tuesday
  5. iOS 10.3 to Bring Cricket Scores via Siri, Find My AirPods, and More
  6. Registrations for Nokia 6 Reach 1.4 Million Ahead of Second Flash Sale
  7. BlackBerry Mercury Android Smartphone Set to Launch on February 25
  8. BSNL Unveils Free Voice Calling Plans With Data Benefits for New Users
  9. Study Shows Android Pattern Locks Can Be Broken Into in Just 5 Attempts
  10. Google Pixel Now Available With Rs. 10,000 Discount on Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.