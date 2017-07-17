Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on Monday unveiled its camera smartphone Intex Aqua Selfie for selfie lovers, priced at Rs. 6,649. The smartphone highlights a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash and will be available via offline channels from July 17 in Rose Gold and Black colour options.

The 4G VoLTE Intex Aqua Selfie features a 5.5-inch HD-IPS display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB on-board storage that can be expanded up to 64GB. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with support for 4G VoLTE.

The selfie-focused budget smartphone sports a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera, which the company says are aimed for selfie lovers and "photography enthusiasts". Both cameras are backed by an LED flash. The Intex Aqua Selfie is backed by a 3000mAh battery, measures 155x78.8x9.2 and weighs around 178 grams.

The Intex Aqua Selfie also comes with the music streaming feature and video streaming feature 'Gaana' along with Prime Video, which allow users to enjoy free unlimited access to all their favourite songs and stream and download popular movies and TV Shows.

"For today's selfie-struck generation, we have brought the Aqua Selfie model powered with the front LED flash, supported by the big battery so one can keep clicking and store unlimited beautiful memories," said Ishita Bansal, Product Head-Mobiles, Intex Technologies.

Written with inputs from IANS