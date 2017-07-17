Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intex Aqua Selfie Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

 
17 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Intex Aqua Selfie Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • The Intex Aqua Selfie is priced at Rs. 6,649
  • It highlights a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash
  • The smartphone comes with Gaana and Prime Video

Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on Monday unveiled its camera smartphone Intex Aqua Selfie for selfie lovers, priced at Rs. 6,649. The smartphone highlights a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash and will be available via offline channels from July 17 in Rose Gold and Black colour options.

The 4G VoLTE Intex Aqua Selfie features a 5.5-inch HD-IPS display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB on-board storage that can be expanded up to 64GB. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with support for 4G VoLTE.

The selfie-focused budget smartphone sports a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera, which the company says are aimed for selfie lovers and "photography enthusiasts". Both cameras are backed by an LED flash. The Intex Aqua Selfie is backed by a 3000mAh battery, measures 155x78.8x9.2 and weighs around 178 grams.

The Intex Aqua Selfie also comes with the music streaming feature and video streaming feature 'Gaana' along with Prime Video, which allow users to enjoy free unlimited access to all their favourite songs and stream and download popular movies and TV Shows.

"For today's selfie-struck generation, we have brought the Aqua Selfie model powered with the front LED flash, supported by the big battery so one can keep clicking and store unlimited beautiful memories," said Ishita Bansal, Product Head-Mobiles, Intex Technologies.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Intex Aqua Selfie

Intex Aqua Selfie

Display

5.50-inch

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: Intex, Intex Aqua Selfie, Intext Aqua Selfie Launch, Intex Aqua Selfie Price, Mobiles, Android
Move Over Artists, These Stunning Landscapes Were Created Using Machine Learning
Intex Aqua Selfie Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5S
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
  2. Hotstar Fails to Deliver on ‘Hours Before Torrents’ GoT Promise
  3. Nokia 8 Price Leaked; Launch Date Said Tipped to Be Just 2 Weeks Away
  4. Jio Plans & Feature Phone, Moto E4 Plus Launch, and More News This Week
  5. Moto G5S Plus Specifications Tipped by Fresh Leaked Images
  6. Meet the 7 Best Phones Under Rs. 15,000
  7. Game of Thrones Recap: The Dragon Queen Is Restless
  8. Panasonic P55 Max Smartphone With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Jio Data Leak Increases Calls for Data Protection Laws in India
  10. Google Maps Can Now Tell the Best Time of the Day to Travel to a Place
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.