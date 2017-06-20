Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intex Aqua S3 Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
20 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Intex Aqua S3 Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • Intex Aqua S3 features a 5-inch HD display
  • It has been priced at Rs. 5,777
  • The phone comes with front-facing flash

Indian domestic handset maker Intex on Tuesday unveiled a new entry-level smartphone, the Aqua S3. Priced at Rs. 5,777, the new Intex Aqua S3 is now available to buy via offline channels. The new smartphone from Intex will be competing against Xiaomi's Redmi 4A which also comes at around the same price.

The new Intex phone supports 4G with VoLTE (voice over LTE) which means that it will support Reliance Jio's network. Intex is also touting that the new Aqua S3 ships with a high capacity charger (2A) which is claimed to reduce charging time by around 35 percent. One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone is it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The Intex Aqua S3 supports Nougat-specific features like split-screen multitasking, support for quick reply, and Doze power saving mode to name a few.

Intex Aqua S3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A

For specifications, the Intex Aqua S3 features a 5-inch (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 64GB). The dual-SIM phone sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, LED flash, and an f/2.0 aperture. There's also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash at the front. It measures 146.6x73x9.8mm and weighs 164 grams. The Intex Aqua S3 is backed by a 2450mAh battery and will be going on sale in Champagne colour.

Additionally, the smartphone also comes with QR code scanner that can scan codes automatically and shows the tagged information. Another feature is miFon security which is claimed to be a '9 in 1 security suite' offering features like lost phone tracker, missing phone siren, antivirus, and data backup. The Aqua S3 will also come preloaded with the Gaana music app.

Commenting on the launch of Aqua S3, Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies said, "With Aqua S3 model having high capacity charger, we have ensured that your smart phone doesn't go Off and provides endless entertainment, the biggest advantage otherwise found in feature phones. The Aqua S3 is also powered with latest Android Nougat and front LED flash for the ubiquitous users to enjoy seamless experience and become a customer's delight."

Intex Aqua S3

Intex Aqua S3

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2450mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Intex Aqua S3 Price, Intex Aqua S3 Price in India, Intex Aqua S3 Specifications, Intex Mobiles, Mobiles
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

American Gods and The Handmaid's Tale Are Different, Yet Similar
Intex Aqua S3 Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G5 Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Launch Today: Time, Live Stream, Price, Specifications & More
  2. Moto X Force Now Available on Flipkart for as Low as Rs. 12,999
  3. Vodafone's New SuperNight Pack Offers Unlimited 4G Data at Rs. 6 per Hour
  4. OnePlus 5 Camera Specifications Revealed, Press Render Leaked
  5. Nokia's Android Phones in India, BSNL 444 Plan, and More News This Week
  6. Moto Z2 Play Review
  7. Amazon India Opens Contest With OnePlus 5 as the Prize
  8. Hike Messenger Revamped, Gets Wallet Feature With UPI-Based Payments
  9. Moto C Plus First Impressions
  10. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.