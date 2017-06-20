Indian domestic handset maker Intex on Tuesday unveiled a new entry-level smartphone, the Aqua S3. Priced at Rs. 5,777, the new Intex Aqua S3 is now available to buy via offline channels. The new smartphone from Intex will be competing against Xiaomi's Redmi 4A which also comes at around the same price.

The new Intex phone supports 4G with VoLTE (voice over LTE) which means that it will support Reliance Jio's network. Intex is also touting that the new Aqua S3 ships with a high capacity charger (2A) which is claimed to reduce charging time by around 35 percent. One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone is it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The Intex Aqua S3 supports Nougat-specific features like split-screen multitasking, support for quick reply, and Doze power saving mode to name a few.

Intex Aqua S3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A

For specifications, the Intex Aqua S3 features a 5-inch (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 64GB). The dual-SIM phone sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, LED flash, and an f/2.0 aperture. There's also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash at the front. It measures 146.6x73x9.8mm and weighs 164 grams. The Intex Aqua S3 is backed by a 2450mAh battery and will be going on sale in Champagne colour.

Additionally, the smartphone also comes with QR code scanner that can scan codes automatically and shows the tagged information. Another feature is miFon security which is claimed to be a '9 in 1 security suite' offering features like lost phone tracker, missing phone siren, antivirus, and data backup. The Aqua S3 will also come preloaded with the Gaana music app.

Commenting on the launch of Aqua S3, Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies said, "With Aqua S3 model having high capacity charger, we have ensured that your smart phone doesn't go Off and provides endless entertainment, the biggest advantage otherwise found in feature phones. The Aqua S3 is also powered with latest Android Nougat and front LED flash for the ubiquitous users to enjoy seamless experience and become a customer's delight."