Intex Aqua Power IV With 4000mAh Battery, 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,499

 
26 July 2017
Highlights

  • The smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE support
  • Intex Aqua Power IV packs 1GB of RAM
  • The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box

Intex on Wednesday launched the Aqua Power IV smartphone in India at Rs. 5,499. The most notable features of the budget smartphone are its massive 4000mAh battery and 4G VoLTE support. It will be made available in Gold and Black colour variants.

The Intex Aqua Power IV runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) TN display. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core processor (unspecified) clocked at 1.3GHz that's coupled with 1GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Intex Aqua Power IV comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera with flash support as well.

The new Intex smartphone comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. As mentioned earlier, the Intex Aqua Power IV houses a 4000mAh battery. The handset measures 145x71.8x10.5mm and weighs 172 grams.

Moving on to the features, the smartphone comes with some pre-loaded VAS services including Xender, Gaana, Prime Video, and Vistoso.

Commenting on the launch of the Aqua Power IV, Ishita Bansal, Product Head (Mobiles), Intex Technologies said in the company's release, "With Aqua Power IV, the users will sense a top notch battery experience. We at Intex work to provide adept and smart products that meet the most essential needs of the consumers and Aqua Power IV will provide a seamless experience to the millennial generation."

