Domestic mobile and tablet brand Intex has launched a new 4G VoLTE smartphone in India, the Aqua Note 5.5. Priced at Rs. 6,199 (MRP), the smartphone is available to buy via Amazon India at a discounted price of Rs. 5,799. The smartphone's highlights at this price are its 2800mAh battery, front flash module, and the presence of Android Nougat. It will be available in a Champagne Gold colour variant.

The dual-SIM (Micro) Intex Aqua Note 5.5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 269ppi. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V/W SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. It sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash apart from a 5-megapixel front facing camera with LED flash.

The Intex Aqua Note 5.5 bears 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

The Aqua Note 5.5 sports a 2800mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of talk time and up to 500 hours of standby time. It measures 153x77.5x10.3mm and 177 grams.

Earlier this week, Intex launched the Aqua Style III with 4G VoLTE support and Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It is priced at Rs. 4,299, and available to purchase from Amazon India.