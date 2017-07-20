Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intex Aqua Lions 3 With 4G VoLTE Support, Swiftkey Integration Launched at Rs. 6,499

 
20 July 2017
Intex Aqua Lions 3 With 4G VoLTE Support, Swiftkey Integration Launched at Rs. 6,499

Highlights

  • The Intex Aqua Lions 3 is priced at Rs. 6,499
  • The 4G VoLTE phone features 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back
  • SwiftKey brings three adaptive ways to type in Indian languages

Following a quiet launch of the Aqua Selfie earlier this week, Intex on Thursday unveiled another budget smartphone in its Aqua series, the Aqua Lions 3, which has been priced at Rs. 6,499. The smartphone highlights 4G VoLTE support, Android 7.0 Nougat, and SwiftKey integration that, among other things, brings multilingual support baked right into the keyboard. The Intex Aqua Lions 3 will be available via offline channels in Champagne and Black colour options.

The Intex Aqua Lions 3 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved DragonTrail glass on top. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. You get an inbuilt storage of 16GB, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

Both the front and back cameras on the Aqua Lions 3 feature an 8-megapixel sensor along with LED flash for better low-light pictures. The handset packs a 4000mAh battery, measures 139.6x68.8x9.4mm, and weighs 162 grams. Connectivity options on board include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE and OTG support, among other things.

One of the focal points during the launch event in New Delhi on Thursday was Intex's partnership with SwiftKey. With this, the Aqua Lions 3 gets a new SwiftKey app pre-loaded, which offers multilingual support with the ability to type in different Indian languages simultaneously via the keyboard to provide an enhanced keyboard experience. SwiftKey India's Country Head, Sarabjeet Singh, at the launch said, "With SwiftKey's three adaptive ways to type Indian languages, every Indian user can communicate easily. We're excited to make this available to Intex customers."

Additionally, the Index Aqua Lions 3 also comes pre-loaded with services like QR Code, Xender app that allows you to transfer your contacts, photos, SMS and other details from your old phone to the Aqua Lions 3. It also comes with music streaming and video streaming apps like Gaana and Amazon Prime Video pre-loaded.

"With Aqua Lions 3 smartphone, we are not only providing the best specs, but also with SwiftKey keyboard integration enabling Intex's diverse consumers from different parts of the country the freedom and joy to express themselves in their mother tongue. Intex has always designed products keeping in mind consumers' needs and demands and Aqua Lions 3 model will surely be a delight," Ishita Bansal, Product Head - Mobiles, Intex Technologies said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Intex Aqua Lions 3

Intex Aqua Lions 3

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.25GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Sanket Vijayasarathy

Intex Aqua Lions 3 With 4G VoLTE Support, Swiftkey Integration Launched at Rs. 6,499
 
 

