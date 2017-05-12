Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intex Aqua Crystal Plus With 4G VoLTE Support, Android 7.0 Nougat Launched at Rs. 6,799

  hindi
12 May 2017
Intex Aqua Crystal Plus With 4G VoLTE Support, Android 7.0 Nougat Launched at Rs. 6,799

Highlights

  • Intex Aqua Crystal Plus is a dual-SIM smartphone
  • It offers 16GB of inbuilt storage
  • The battery offers up to 6 hours of talk time

After the Intex Aqua A4, the company has decided to expand its Aqua series portfolio further, and launch the Aqua Crystal Plus in India. This is essentially the successor of the Intex Aqua Crystal launched earlier this year, and is priced at Rs. 6,799. The device will be available across major retail stores in the country.

With respect to design, the Intex Aqua Crystal Plus looks a lot like its sibling. It sports a glass finish with metal edges and capacitive navigation buttons in the front. The volume rocker and power buttons are housed on the right edge, and the SIM-slot was situated on the left edge. Two speaker grilles are seen on the bottom edge, while there is a USB Type-C port in the middle. The smartphone will be available in White and Black colour options.

As for specifications, the Intex Aqua Crystal Plus runs on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and supports dual SIM-slots (Micro Nano). The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 296ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 SoC paired with ARM Mali-T720 GPU and 2GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 16GB with the option to expand via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Intex Aqua Crystal Plus sports a 13-megapixel autofocus rear lens with dual-LED flash support. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with fixed focus for selfies and video chats. Camera features include HDR, Face Beauty, and Panorama Mode.

The Intex Aqua Crystal Plus packs a 2100mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 250 hours of standby time and 6 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WLAN, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and OTG support. Onboard sensors include Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, and Gravity Sensor. The dimensions of the smartphone measure at 140x71.2x7.4mm, and the Intex Aqua Crystal Plus weighs 140.2 grams. VAS apps include LFTY, Tap N Buy, QR Code, and Vdioplay. 

Intex Aqua Crystal Plus

Intex Aqua Crystal Plus

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.25GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2100mAh

Tasneem Akolawala

Tasneem Akolawala

Redmi Note 4
