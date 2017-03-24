Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intex Aqua 4G Mini Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

 
24 March 2017
Intex Aqua 4G Mini Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Highlights

  • Intex Aqua 4G Mini is priced at Rs. 4,199
  • The smartphone comes with VoLTE support
  • It packs a 5-megapixel rear camera and dual SIM slots

After the Intex Aqua Trend Lite, the Indian smartphone company has decided to expand its Aqua portfolio even further, and has launched the Intex Aqua 4G Mini smartphone in the country. The budget smartphone comes with VoLTE support and is priced at Rs. 4,199. According to the company website, the device is available via retail outlets across the country.

The Intex Aqua 4G Mini has been made available in black and red colour variants. It has capacitive navigation buttons in the front, and the volume and power buttons are both housed on the right edge. Specifications are very basic, and the Intex Aqua 4G Mini runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and comes with dual-SIM support (Normal + Micro). It features a 4-inch (480x800 pixels) TN display with screen to body ratio at 73.7 percent. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek SC9832A quad-core SoC paired with 512MB of RAM and Mali-400MP2 GPU.

The Intex Aqua 4G Mini offers 4GB of internal storage (2GB available to user), and is further expandable via a microSD slot (up to 32GB). In the optics department, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel rear camera, and a VGA front camera for selfies and video chats. It packs a 1450mAh battery that claims to last up to 250 hours of standby time, and up to 6 hours of talk time.

Connectivity wise, it supports 4GVoLTE, Bluetooth, WLAN, USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack. The Intex Aqua 4G Mini smartphone's dimensions are at 124.8x64.4x11mm, and the device weighs 119 grams.

Intex Aqua 4G Mini

Intex Aqua 4G Mini

Display

4.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

1.3-megapixel

Resolution

480x800 pixels

RAM

512MB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

4GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1450mAh
