Sega Forever on Android and iOS Isn’t the Netflix of Retro Gaming
While InFocus had revealed that it will be launching a new smartphone in India on Wednesday, the company's new Turbo 5 smartphone has already been listed on Amazon India. Notably, the InFocus Turbo 5 cannot be purchased by users yet but entire specifications of the handset have now been revealed through the website. As it turns out, the yet-to-be-announced smartphone houses a large 5000mAh battery and packs 2GB of RAM.
As per the specifications listed on Amazon India, the dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) InFocus Turbo 5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor (clocked at 1.25GHz) coupled with Mali T720 MP1 GPU and 2GB of RAM. Notably, 3GB RAM is listed elsewhere on the product page - we'll only know more once the phone is launched on Wednesday. For now, there's no telling if the listing on Amazon is official.
It comes with a fingerprint scanner, located at the back of the device. In terms of optics, the InFocus Turbo 5 comes with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with LED flash support and a 5-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The smartphone features 16GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 32GB. The connectivity options offered by the InFocus Turbo 5 include 4G LTE connectivity, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, and FM.
As mentioned earlier, the smartphone houses a large 5000mAh battery, which has been claimed to provide a battery life that can last almost two days. The sensors on the InFocus Turbo 5 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and range sensor.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement