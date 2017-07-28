Infinix, a Hong-Kong based mobile manufacturer, is planning to debut in India with a series of smartphones. E-commerce website Flipkart has been teasing a smartphone from the company, which could be the Infinix Note 4 going by the partial image. Meanwhile, Transsion Holdings-owned Infinix has updated its Indian website teasing a couple of other smartphones to come as well, namely the Zero 4 and Zero 4 Plus.

The Infinix Zero and Zero 4 Plus are expected to make it to India based on a teaser video on the company's Indian website, however no launch date is mentioned as of now. The Infinix Zero 4 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display and is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It sports a 16-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It packs a 3000mAh battery and runs on the company's XOS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Infinix Zero 4 Plus is the bigger of the two in terms of screen size. It sports a 5.98-inch full HD IPS display with 2.5D glass on top. It is powered by a 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with two storage options of 32GB and 64GB, but it's still unknown whether both the variants will be available in India. As for the camera, the Zero 4 Plus packs a 20.7-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Laser Autofocus, and Pro Mode. The front sees a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, and flash. It houses a 4000mAh battery along with XCharge 3A charging. The dual-SIM smartphone runs XOS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Infinix Note 4

Talking about the the Flipkart teaser. The Infinix Note 4 seems like the most possible smartphones to launch, and is likely to be Flipkart exclusive. The smartphone has been teased with the hashtag #GoBeyond, highlighting a large battery with fast charging support. The Infinix Note 4 features a 5.7-inch display with a 2.5D glass on top and a metal unibody frame. It is powered by an octa-core chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM. The home button houses a fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.15 seconds. The smartphone comes with 16GB of inbuilt memory that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Infinix Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It packs a 4300mAh battery supported by XPower that stretches the standby time for up to 2 days on normal usage. It is also supported by fast charging technology that can charge the phone to 45 percent in half an hour. It runs on the company's own XOS 2.2 based on Android Nougat.

Notably, another mobile manufacture from Transsion Holdings, called Tecno, entered the Indian market earlier this year with the launch of Tecno i3 (Rs. 7,990), i3 Pro (Rs. 9,990), i5 (Rs. 11,490), i5 Pro (Rs. 12,990), and i7 (Rs. 14,990).