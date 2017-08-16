Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Indus OS Expands Speech-to-Text Feature, Now Supports 23 Indian Languages

 
16 August 2017
Indus OS Expands Speech-to-Text Feature, Now Supports 23 Indian Languages

Domestic Android-based mobile operating system Indus OS on Wednesday unveiled a new 'speech-to-text' feature in their keyboard that would allow users to enter text in their preferred language.

Apart from English, the new version of Indus OS Keyboard will now support 23 Indian languages.

"The latest version will introduce speech-to-text in Indian languages, allowing users to speak into the phone in their preferred language while the text will automatically be recognised and displayed by just the press of a button," the company said in a statement.

This is the first time that speech-to-text functionality in regional languages has been introduced at the OS level.

The feature has been integrated in the Indus OS' default keyboard and does not require any additional apps or downloads to function.

"With a flood of chat platforms and messaging apps, communication is changing quickly, and this new Indus Keyboard recognises the need of customers to communicate even faster and with greater convenience. Indus OS has very quickly become India's de facto OS," said Rakesh Deshmukh, co-founder and CEO of Indus OS, in a statement.

Launched in May 2015, Indus OS currently has over eight million users in India.

Indus OS also has its own app marketplace called 'App Bazaar' with over 70,000 applications available in English and 12 regional languages.

