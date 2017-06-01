Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Indus OS Partners With US-Based Mobile Platform Digital Turbine for App Recommendations

 
01 June 2017
Indus OS Partners With US-Based Mobile Platform Digital Turbine for App Recommendations

The country's indigenous smartphone operating system Indus OS on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership with US-based mobile platform company Digital Turbine, Inc.

The idea is to digitally connect the next one billion people in the emerging markets with a smartphone ecosystem of their choice.

Currently live, Indus OS launched Digital Turbine's Ignite platform to power its mobile app campaigns last month.

"By partnering with Digital Turbine, we are able to provide tailored app recommendations that fit the local market and improve end customers' overall experience," said Rakesh Deshmukh, co-founder and CEO of Indus OS, in a statement.

Indus OS is currently available on eight million smartphones across 80 smartphone models, and aims to add 100 million users by 2020.

"Our Ignite platform provides mobile ecosystems an easier way to scale. It delivers a relevant suite of app campaigns to end customers by leveraging our extensive advertising network and exclusive partnerships with top mobile ad agencies," informed Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine is a mobile platform company that connects apps to screens. It has so far driven more than 500 million app installs globally.

As of 2016, Indus OS became the second most popular mobile OS in India, surpassing even Apple iOS.

Tags: Indus OS, Digital Tribune, Apps, Internet, Android, India, Mobiles
