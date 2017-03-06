Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

India to Get Its Own Mobile World Congress in September, Says COAI

 
06 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
India to Get Its Own Mobile World Congress in September, Says COAI

Highlights

  • GSMA has agreed to hold a mobile congress in India in September
  • The event will be organised at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi
  • Facebook, Huawei, Ericsson, Cisco etc are likely to participate in it

India will organise its first mobile congress in September with a special focus on reaching out to the South East Asian markets.

"There is Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and an edition in Shanghai. There is nothing in between for South East Asia. India is emerging as one of the global leaders in telecom which we will also showcase in the Indian Mobile Congress," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews told PTI.

He said that the Department of Telecom and the Ministry of Electronics and IT have laid their emphasis on Indian Mobile Congress and Cellular Operators Association of India will drive it.

The GSM Association, which organises annual global event of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, has agreed to associate with the three-day event that will be held at Pragati Maidan starting September 27, he said.

Mathews said he along with Indian government delegation had held discussion with British and Swedish Trade Ministers for their engagement in IMC.

"We have held meeting with official representatives of other governments as well," Mathews said.

He said that all Indian mobile operators, Facebook, Huawei, Ericsson, Cisco etc are likely to participate in the mobile congress.

"We have asked other Indian business association to come together and be part of it. The event will focus on knowledge sharing, exhibition, startups, skill development and all pillars of Digital India including Make in India," Mathews said.

Tags: MWC, MWC 2017, Mobile World Congress, Indian Mobile Congress, COAI, Telecom, Mobiles, India, Make in India
Facebook Launches 'Disputed' Tag to Crack Down on Fake News
Snap IPO Sees Silicon Valley School Make $24 Million Off a $15,000 Investment
Unboxed Mobiles
India to Get Its Own Mobile World Congress in September, Says COAI
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime, Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Plus India Launch Date, and More This Week
  2. iPhone 6 32GB Space Grey Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon
  3. Airtel Offers 28GB Data at Rs. 345 Per Month
  4. India to Get Its Own Mobile World Congress in September, Says COAI
  5. Reliance Jio Launches 'Buy One Get One Free Recharge' for Prime Users
  6. Idea Now Offering 500MB Data Per Day, Unlimited Free Calls at Rs. 348
  7. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  8. How Google Maps Gets Its Remarkably Accurate Real-Time Traffic Data
  9. Amazon Deepens University Ties in Artificial Intelligence Race
  10. TaleSpin Is Bringing Machine Learning and Chatbots to Physical Retail
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.