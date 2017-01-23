Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Idea Offers 15GB of Data for 1GB Price to Buyers of 4G Smartphones From Flipkart

 
23 January 2017
Highlights

  • Idea to offer 14GB additional data to its 1GB users
  • This offer is only applicable to 4G smartphone buyers from Flipkart
  • This offer is applicable only till March 31

Idea Cellular has teamed up with Flipkart to introduce a new 4G deal for its customers. Idea users who buy a 4G-enabled smartphone through Flipkart are entitled to 15GB of data by paying for only 1GB.

To avail the offer, you need to do two things - be an Idea 4G SIM holder, and buy a new 4G smartphone from Flipkart. This will then allow you to enjoy 15GB of 4G data for the price of 1GB. First, head over to Flipkart, and purchase a 4G smartphone. Also ensure that you have the new 4G Idea SIM, and upgrade to it if you don't (Idea's 4G network is not available in all circles, check here if you are eligible). Insert the SIM into the purchased smartphone, and head over to this page. Using Idea network, register your mobile number through the Flipkart purchased smartphone. After the registration is complete, just perform normal 1GB recharge, and additional 14GB will be added to your account automatically.

"With 4G ecosystem evolving, Idea aims to get more and more customers to join the digital bandwagon and experience Idea's best in class mobile broadband services across the country. The integration with Flipkart will enable Idea users to access a wide-range of high quality 4G smartphones with unmatched offers and data benefits up to 15GB for the price of 1GB," Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said in a statement.

It's worth noting that this data pack comes with a validity of 28 days, and the customer can enjoy 15GB of data for the price of 1GB three times only till March 31. For postpaid users, the activation of this additional data package will be through a special monthly pack worth Rs. 255. Postpaid users need to activate the offer within 48-72 hours of inserting the SIM into their new 4G smartphone. To activate the offer on your postpaid number, just dial *121*999# / 121999.

Users in Idea's 3G and 2G circles will only get the offer in 3G and 2G circles.

