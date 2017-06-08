Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Y7 Prime With 4000mAh Battery, Android 7.0 Nougat Launched

 
08 June 2017
Huawei Y7 Prime With 4000mAh Battery, Android 7.0 Nougat Launched

Highlights

  • It is priced at HKD 1,880
  • Huawei Y7 Prime is powered by a Snapdragon 435 chipset
  • The smartphone is made available in three colour options

Huawei has launched the Y7 Prime in Hong Kong. The big highlights of the device are its 4000mAh battery, Android 7.0 Nougat, and a fingerprint scanner at the back of the smartphone. The Huawei Y7 Prime seems to be another variant of the Enjoy 7 Plus launched in China earlier, and is priced at HKD 1,880 (roughly Rs. 15,500). The smartphone is available to buy at Vmall and is coming to Three soon.

The Huawei Y7 Prime ha a sleek metal unibody with no home button in the front, and on screen navigation buttons. The fingerprint scanner sits at the back right below the camera sensor, while the 3.5mm audio jack is seen at the top edge of the smartphone. The volume and the power keys are both housed at the right edge of the device. In Hong Kong, it has been made available in Silver, Grey and Gold colour variants.

As for specifications, the Huawei Y7 Prime runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and supports a hybrid dual-SIM slot. It sports a 5.5-inch (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D glass protection. It is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage as well with the option to expand further via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Huawei Y7 Prime sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash support. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies with f/2.0 aperture. The fingerprint scanner is claimed to have the accuracy of 0.3 seconds. As mentioned, it packs a 4000mAh battery, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port.

Huawei Y7 Prime

Huawei Y7 Prime

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1290 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh

Huawei Y7 Prime Launch, Huawei Y7 Prime Price, Huawei Y7 Prime Specifications, Huawei Y7 Prime Features, Huawei, Android, mobiles
Huawei Y7 Prime With 4000mAh Battery, Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
 
 

