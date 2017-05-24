Huawei Y6 (2017) with Front Flash, 3000mAh Battery Launched

Twin Peaks' Return Is Even More 'Lynchian' in the Era of TV Auteurs
After launching Y3 (2017) and Y7 smartphones earlier this month, Huawei on Wednesday launched a new smartphone in the Y series - Y6 (2017). While the new smartphone from Huawei still runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the highlight features on the Y6 (2017) include a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone will be made available in White, Gold, and Gray colours but the pricing and availability have still not been announced by the company.
The dual-SIM Huawei Y6 (2017) runs EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM. In terms of optics, as we mentioned before, the Huawei Y6 (2017) comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera, tagged with dual-LED flash. At front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor, also tagged with flash support, for taking selfies.
The Huawei Y6 (2017) comes with 16GB of built-in storage, expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers options including 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The Y6 (2017) houses a 3000mAh battery and measures 143.8x72.0x8.5mm and weighs around 150 grams. The sensors on the smartphone include accelerometer, proximity sensor, compass, and ambient light sensor.
In comparison, the hybrid dual-SIM Huawei Y7 runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D glass on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.
