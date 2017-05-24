Huawei Y6 (2017) with Front Flash, 3000mAh Battery Launched

After launching Y3 (2017) and Y7 smartphones earlier this month, Huawei on Wednesday launched a new smartphone in the Y series - Y6 (2017). While the new smartphone from Huawei still runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the highlight features on the Y6 (2017) include a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone will be made available in White, Gold, and Gray colours but the pricing and availability have still not been announced by the company.

The dual-SIM Huawei Y6 (2017) runs EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM. In terms of optics, as we mentioned before, the Huawei Y6 (2017) comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera, tagged with dual-LED flash. At front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor, also tagged with flash support, for taking selfies.

The Huawei Y6 (2017) comes with 16GB of built-in storage, expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers options including 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The Y6 (2017) houses a 3000mAh battery and measures 143.8x72.0x8.5mm and weighs around 150 grams. The sensors on the smartphone include accelerometer, proximity sensor, compass, and ambient light sensor.

In comparison, the hybrid dual-SIM Huawei Y7 runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D glass on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.