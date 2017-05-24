Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Y6 (2017) with Front Flash, 3000mAh Battery Launched

  hindi
24 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Huawei Y6 (2017) with Front Flash, 3000mAh Battery Launched

Highlights

  • The phone runs EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Huawei Y6 (2017) packs a 13-megapixel primary camera
  • The smartphone houses a 3000mAh battery

After launching Y3 (2017) and Y7 smartphones earlier this month, Huawei on Wednesday launched a new smartphone in the Y series - Y6 (2017). While the new smartphone from Huawei still runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the highlight features on the Y6 (2017) include a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone will be made available in White, Gold, and Gray colours but the pricing and availability have still not been announced by the company.

The dual-SIM Huawei Y6 (2017) runs EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM. In terms of optics, as we mentioned before, the Huawei Y6 (2017) comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera, tagged with dual-LED flash. At front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor, also tagged with flash support, for taking selfies.

The Huawei Y6 (2017) comes with 16GB of built-in storage, expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers options including 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The Y6 (2017) houses a 3000mAh battery and measures 143.8x72.0x8.5mm and weighs around 150 grams. The sensors on the smartphone include accelerometer, proximity sensor, compass, and ambient light sensor.

In comparison, the hybrid dual-SIM Huawei Y7 runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D glass on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.

Huawei Y6 (2017)

Huawei Y6 (2017)

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Huawei Y6 (2017) Launch, Huawei Y6 (2017) Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Huawei, Y6 (2017)
Google to Mentor Six More Indian Startups
China Shuts Some Live Streaming Sites, Punishes Companies
Redmi Note 4
Huawei Y6 (2017) with Front Flash, 3000mAh Battery Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. OnePlus 5 Gets Listed by Retailer With Complete Specifications
  4. Reliance Jio's New Tariff Plans Are Against TRAI Norms, Says Vodafone
  5. You Can Earn Google Play Credits With This New Android App
  6. Microsoft Surface Pro Offers Battery Boost and Faster Processors
  7. ExtraTorrent Is Back Online, Albeit With a New Domain
  8. OnePlus 5 Will Sport Fingerprint Sensor at the Front, Reveals CEO
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4 First Sale in India Sees 250,000 Units Sold in 8 Minutes
  10. Xbox Game Pass Release Date and Free Trial Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.