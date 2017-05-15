Huawei Y3 (2017) With 5-Inch Display, 4G LTE Support Launched

Last year, Huawei launched 'Y3 II' and on Monday the company launched its new smartphone in the series called - Y3 (2017). While other companies seem to be improving specifications on a yearly basis, Huawei's new smartphone appears to show no substantial improvement from last year's model. The Huawei Y3 (2017) will be made available in Gold, Pink, Blue, White, and Gray colours. The pricing and availability of the phone has not been announced by the company yet.

The dual-SIM Huawei Y3 (2017) runs EMUI 4.1 Mini - not the company's latest EMUI 5.0 - based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display. The company has launched two variants of the smartphone, with a quad-core MT6737M SoC clocked at 1.1GHz and a quad-core MT6580M SoC clocked at 1.3GHz, both coupled with 1GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Y3 (2017) comes with an 8-megapixel primary rear camera, with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. There is a 2-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The Huawei Y3 (2017) comes with 8GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). In terms of connectivity, the phone offers options including 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS/ A-GPS.

The Huawei Y3 (2017) houses a 2200mAh battery. The new smartphone from Huawei measures 145.1x73.7x9.45mm and weighs between 170 and 180 grams. The sensors on the Y3 (2017) include a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer.

When the phone's battery is low, Huawei Y3 (2017) will automatically remind users to enable Ultra Power Saving Mode, which helps in extending the phone's battery life, as per the company. Users can press the lower volume button twice to click pictures as well with Y3 (2017).