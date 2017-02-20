Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Huawei Tops Q4 Smartphone Shipments in China as Apple Slips to Fifth Spot: Canalys

 
20 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Huawei Tops Q4 Smartphone Shipments in China as Apple Slips to Fifth Spot: Canalys

China shipped 131.6 million smartphones in in the fourth quarter of 2016 with Huawei topping the list, followed by Oppo and Vivo, a new report said on Saturday.

According to a report by Singapore-based market research firm Canalys, the smartphone shipments in China accounted for nearly a third of worldwide shipments.

"Smartphone shipments in China for the fourth quarter of 2016 were also the quarterly highest in the history. Shipments for all of the year came to 476.5 million units, rising 11.4 percent from 2015 levels," Digitimes reported, quoting Canalys report.

Huawei shipped 76.2 million units in China's smartphone market in 2016, followed by Oppo with 73.2 million units and Vivo with 63.2 million.

"In 2016, the top three brands were competing with new product launches, go-to-market strategies and brand building," Canalys research analyst Jessie Ding was quoted as saying.

Xiaomi took the fourth spot while Apple fell to fifth place.

"In 2017, competition between Huawei, Oppo and Vivo will become much more intense, while their increasing scale and bargaining power within the industry will have a larger impact on device strategies of operators and open channel partners," Ding predicted.

Tags: Huawei, Smartphone Shipments, China, Mobiles, Smartphones, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Canalys
Nokia 3310 Reboot, Moto G5 Leaks, Reliance Jio 4G Speeds, and More News This Week
SpaceX Blasts Off Cargo From Historic NASA Launchpad
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Huawei Tops Q4 Smartphone Shipments in China as Apple Slips to Fifth Spot: Canalys
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
TRENDING
  1. Moto Smartphones Anniversary Sale on Flipkart From February 20 to 21
  2. SpaceX Blasts Off Cargo From Historic NASA Launchpad
  3. Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Leaks, Reliance Jio 4G Speeds, and More This Week
  4. Nokia 3310 Concept Video Shows What a Modern Avatar Could Look Like
  5. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Colour Variants Leaked
  7. YouTube's 30-Second Unskippable Ads to Go Away Next Year
  8. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  9. Everything You Need to Know about the H-1B Visas
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.