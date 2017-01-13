Huawei P8 Lite (2017) With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched

Huawei has announced a new version of its P8 Lite smartphone that launched two years ago. The Huawei P8 Lite (2017), on paper, is a slightly better version of the P9 Lite smartphone that launched last year.

Apart from the confusing naming, the timing of the launch of this smartphone is very odd, as the company is expected to launch the P10 Lite in a few weeks. In any case, the Huawei P8 Lite (2017) comes with a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) display. It is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 655 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and offers 16GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable (up to 128GB) via a microSD slot.

As for optics, the Huawei P8 Lite (2017) comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and autofocus, and an 8-megapixel front camera setup for selfies. The dual-SIM device packs a 3000mAh battery and supports LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and NFC as well. It has a fingerprint scanner at the rear as well.

The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) is a big upgrade from the original P8 Lite in all departments. It's got a bigger display, better processor, more RAM and battery, and even a better camera. However, when compared to last year's P9 Lite, the smartphone has negligible upgrades - the most notable being a slightly better processor.

The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) is priced at EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 17,300) and will be available in the German market in Black colour by the end of January. It, understandably, costs much higher than the P8 Lite, but is less expensive than the P9 Lite (EUR 299 at launch, which roughly translates to Rs. 21,600). The device will also be made available in White and Gold colour options, and in a single-SIM variant in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, GSMArena notes that this device could launch at the P9 Lite (2017) in Latin America. Only Huawei can tell the reason behind this bizarre naming and upgrade system.