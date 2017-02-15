Huawei silenced all rumours by confirming that the P10 smartphone is launching at MWC 2017 on February 26. The device is largely expected to sport a dual camera setup, and come in different colour variants as well. Now, a new leak has come in showing renders from all angles, whilst the device was reportedly also spotted on benchmarking site GFXBench.

Tipster Onleaks (in collaboration with 91 Mobiles) has released what re claimed to be official renders of the Huawei P10, giving us a look at the device from all angles. The leaked renders show that the Huawei P10 is heavily inspired by the iPhone 7 Plus with its dual camera setup at the back, the antenna bands at the edges, and the metal frame with rounded corners. The Huawei P10 now has a Home Button in the front with the fingerprint sensor underneath. The predecessor Huawei P9, on the other hand, had no Home Button, and the fingerprint scanner was mounted at the back. The dual camera setup at the back comes with the Leica branding, just like its predecessor.

Furthermore, the Huawei P10 was also spotted on GFXBench, and it is listed to sport a 4GB RAM and run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. This is in line with previous leaks that claim the smartphone will launch in various bundles. The fresh leak reveals that the Huawei P10 will launch in - 4GB RAM / 32GB storage, 4GB RAM / 64GB storage and 6GB RAM / 128GB storage - bundle variants. It is expected to be priced at CNY 3,488 (roughly Rs. 34,200), CNY 4,088 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and CNY 4,688 (roughly Rs. 45,930) respectively.

The Huawei P10 is tipped to support wireless charging, and sport a dual curved screen as well. The Huawei P10 specifications have also been leaked earlier, and it is expected to feature a 5.2-inch display with QHD resolution, and Kirin 960 octa-core processor with Mali G71 octa-core GPU. It is tipped to pack a 3100mAh battery and sport 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel dual rear sensors. At the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera setup.

The big-screen version of Huawei P10 - Huawei P10 Plus - is also reportedly incoming, and it is expected to have an 8GB RAM. This variant will supposedly be available in two configurations: 4GB RAM / 64GB storage and 6GB RAM / 128GB storage, and is expected to be priced at CNY 4,988 (roughly Rs. 48,870) and CNY 5,688 (roughly Rs. 55,730) respectively.

At its event, Huawei is also expected to launch the Huawei Watch 2 smartwatch. The big rumour about the device is that it is expected to come with a built-in SIM card slot, and run on Android Wear 2.0.