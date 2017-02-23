Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Huawei P10 Press Render Leaks as Company Unveils Honor VR 360-Degree Camera

 
23 February 2017
Huawei P10 Press Render Leaks as Company Unveils Honor VR 360-Degree Camera

Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Highlights

  • Huawei P10 first official render has been leaked
  • Huawei announced the Honor VR camera ahead of MWC
  • Huawei is also set to announce EMUI 5.1 OS at MWC 2017

Huawei has already confirmed that the P10 and P10 Plus will be unveiled at an event in Barcelona on February 26. However, a fresh teaser reveals that the smartphones will come with the new EMUI 5.1 OS preloaded - which will also be unveiled at the event. Ahead of MWC, Huawei has also announced a clip-on Honor VR camera that essentially allows you to capture 360-degree video using your smartphone. Huawei P10's first press render has also been leaked ahead of the launch event giving us a lookie from all angles.

Starting with the big announcement, Huawei's big flagship P10 has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass. Earlier, Blass leaked the LG G6 press render as well. The P10 is seen sporting a dark grey metal build with a Home Button in the front. This will presumably house the fingerprint scanner as well. The dual camera setup with the Leica branding has also been confirmed by this render, and the volume and power buttons are both housed on the right edge. The Huawei branding sits at the back in the centre.

The company has also teased the arrival of the EMUI 5.1 OS with the launch of the P10 and P10 Plus. This means that the flagship will be preloaded with EMUI 5.1 OS, and there is little detail on what the new software brings, however MWC is not that far. The current latest OS is at EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Lastly but importantly, Huawei has announced the Honor VR camera - a clip on accessory that enables 360-degree video recording with a smartphone. The camera has been made in partnership with Insta360 and it lets you record, save, and share 360-degree videos with the help of an app made by Insta360. This camera supports 3K recording and even live streaming.

vr cam honor main Honor VR Camera

The Insta360 blog divulges little detail, with no clarity on pricing or availability, however Huawei says that the small camera accessory will launch internationally. More information will be known at MWC, where Huawei is also set to launch the Huawei Watch 2 smartwatch.

Tags: Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus, Huawei P10 Launch, MWC, MWC 2017, EMUI 5.1, Honor Vr Camera, Mobiles
Tasneem Akolawala

