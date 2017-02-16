Huawei P10 Plus With Dual-Curved Display Spotted in Images

Shortly after images of the Huawei P10 smartphone made it to the Internet, we have now been treated with images of the alleged Huawei P10 Plus. The Chinese company has already confirmed that the Huawei P10 will be unveiled at the company's February 26 event in Barcelona at the sidelines of MWC 2017. We can expect the alleged Huawei P10 Plus to be launched alongside the P10 smartphone.

In the new Huawei P10 Plus leaked renders, the smartphone can be seen featuring dual-curved display. This hints that Huawei might do a Samsung by launching flat-screen and a dual-curved edge screen phones with almost similar innards. The Huawei P10 Plus leaked renders also claim that it will sport a fingerprint scanner at the back. The renders suggest that the Huawei P10 Plus will be launched in Black colour though we can expect more colours of the handset as well. One of the leaked renders also suggest that the Huawei P10 Plus will feature USB Type-C for charging and data transfer.

Once again, the highlight of the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus smartphones is expected to be the camera sensor with Leica branding. Notably, the Huawei P9 also came with the Leica branded cameras. Rest of the specifications of the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are rumoured to be identical. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are likely to sport a 5.5-inch QHD display, Kirin 960 processor, and are expected to come in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage variants. The handsets are said to sport a dual 12-megapixel rear camera while an 8-megapixel front camera will be present at the front. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are said to come with 3100mAh battery and run the company's UI based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The leaked renders were spotted by MyDrivers.

Huawei's MWC event is likely to see launch of the new P10 and P10 Plus smartphones alongside the Huawei Watch 2.