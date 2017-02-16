Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Huawei P10 Plus With Dual-Curved Display Spotted in Images

 
16 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Huawei P10 Plus With Dual-Curved Display Spotted in Images

Highlights

  • Huawei P10 Plus likely to sport dual-curved display
  • Huawei P10 and P10 Plus said to come with identical innards
  • The smartphones are expected to be launched on February 26

Shortly after images of the Huawei P10 smartphone made it to the Internet, we have now been treated with images of the alleged Huawei P10 Plus. The Chinese company has already confirmed that the Huawei P10 will be unveiled at the company's February 26 event in Barcelona at the sidelines of MWC 2017. We can expect the alleged Huawei P10 Plus to be launched alongside the P10 smartphone.

In the new Huawei P10 Plus leaked renders, the smartphone can be seen featuring dual-curved display. This hints that Huawei might do a Samsung by launching flat-screen and a dual-curved edge screen phones with almost similar innards. The Huawei P10 Plus leaked renders also claim that it will sport a fingerprint scanner at the back. The renders suggest that the Huawei P10 Plus will be launched in Black colour though we can expect more colours of the handset as well. One of the leaked renders also suggest that the Huawei P10 Plus will feature USB Type-C for charging and data transfer.

Once again, the highlight of the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus smartphones is expected to be the camera sensor with Leica branding. Notably, the Huawei P9 also came with the Leica branded cameras. Rest of the specifications of the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are rumoured to be identical. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are likely to sport a 5.5-inch QHD display, Kirin 960 processor, and are expected to come in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage variants. The handsets are said to sport a dual 12-megapixel rear camera while an 8-megapixel front camera will be present at the front. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are said to come with 3100mAh battery and run the company's UI based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The leaked renders were spotted by MyDrivers.

Huawei's MWC event is likely to see launch of the new P10 and P10 Plus smartphones alongside the Huawei Watch 2.

Tags: Huawei, Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Leaks, Huawei P10 Features, Huawei P10 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, MWC, MWC 2017, Huawei P10 Plus
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Lenovo Faces 'Sizeable Challenges' as Smartphone Sales Slump 23 Percent
Zuk Edge II Special Edition Specifications, Features, Images Leaked
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Huawei P10 Plus With Dual-Curved Display Spotted in Images
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Read Google CEO Pichai's Reply to 7-Year-Old Girl's Job Application
  2. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Specifications, Photos Leaked Again Ahead of Launch
  3. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  4. iPhone 8 Tipped to Ditch Home Button for 'Function Area'
  5. Reliance Jio Has 23 Percent Market Share, Second to Airtel: Truecaller
  6. ISRO's World Record, Reliance Jio at MWC 2017, and More: Your 360 Daily
  7. WhatsApp Appoints Facebook's Idema as COO to Boost Monetisation: Report
  8. ISRO Launches PSLV-C37 Rocket: Here's the List of 104 Satellites on Board
  9. TED Talks India: Nayi Soch Is a New Hindi Talk Show With Shah Rukh Khan
  10. NASA Invites Public to Search for New Nearby Worlds
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.