Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Huawei P10, P10 Plus With Leica Dual Rear Cameras Launched at MWC 2017

 
26 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Huawei P10, P10 Plus With Leica Dual Rear Cameras Launched at MWC 2017

Highlights

  • Huawei P10 features a 5.1-inch HD display
  • Huawei P10 Plus has a 5.5-inch 2K display
  • Both phones pack a 3200mAh and 3750mAH battery

As expected, Huawei launched the P10 and P10 Plus flagship smartphones in Barcelona. The company has continued its Leica partnership to introduce their-branded dual cameras at the back. The metal bodied device has a lot more to offer than its predecessor with respect to design change, upgraded processor, camera, and software. The device has been launched in as many as eight colour options at MWC 2017. Huawei also unveiled the Watch 2 at the event.

Huawei P10 is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 45,700), and the Huawei P10 Plus 4GB is priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 49,200), while the Huwei P10 Plus 6GB is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 56,300). Both the smartphones will be available Australia, Austria, Chile, China, Columbia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK, and Vietnam beginning in March.

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus come with a Hyper Diamond-cut finishing that prevents scratching or fingerprint smudges. As mentioned, it will be available in a range of colours including - Greenery, Dazzling Blue, Prestige Gold, Dazzling Gold, Rose Gold, Mystic Silver, Ceramic White, and Graphite Black. The other big highlight is that the fingerprint sensor is underneath the glass in the front, and supports gestures. To elaborate, a short tap will let you go back, a long press will bring you back to the Home Page, and swiping right or left will left open the app tray.

As for specifications, the P10 and P10 Plus are powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC (4x Cortex-A73 and 4x Cortex-A53) with an integrated Cat 2/11 modem and Mali-G71MP GPU. The P10 comes with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the P10 Plus comes with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage or 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage bundles. There's also support for microSD for further expansion (up to 256GB).

Both the smartphones sport a dual camera setup with one 20-mgapixel sensor that takes in monochrome details, and another 12-megapixel sensor that takes in RGB details. It supports 4K video, 3D facial recognition, OIS, 4-in-1 hybrid autofocus, hybrid zoom, and event bokeh effect in mono mode. In the camera app, a slew of modes are available for different conditions with one professional mode as well that allows for manual control of ISO, exposure, RAW output, shutter speed, white balance and more. The front camera is at 8-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture and 2x brightness. The dual-SIM devices (Nano + Nano/ microSD) run on the new Android 7.1 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 OS, and connectivity options include 4.5G LTE with 4x4 MIMO Technology for faster speeds (exclsuive to P10 Plus) , 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS, and DLNA.

The Huawei P10 features a 5.1-inch HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and comes with a 3200mAh battery. In comparison, the Huawei P10 Plus features a 5.5-inch 2K (1440x2560 pixels) display, and comes with a 3750mAh battery. The screens of both the smartphones are protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 that the company claims 'blends' with the metal. Also, both phones support fast charging, and Huawei claims that 30 minutes of charging can keep the lights on for up to a day.

Alongside, Huawei also launched a slew of cover cases for the smartphones, and a purse for the phone aka 'Limited Edition Pouch'.

Huawei P10 Plus

Huawei P10 Plus

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

12-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3750mAh
Tags: Huawei, Huawei P10 Launch, Huawei P10 Plus Launch, Huawei P10 Features, Huawei P10 Price, Huawei P10 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, MWC, MWC 2017
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Nokia Sold 35 Million Feature Phones in 2016: Strategy Analytics
LG G6 vs Google Pixel XL vs OnePlus 3T
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
Huawei P10, P10 Plus With Leica Dual Rear Cameras Launched at MWC 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Reboot, Nokia 8, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Launch at MWC: Live Blog
  2. Moto G5, G5 Plus Launch at MWC: How to Watch the Live Stream
  3. Nokia at MWC 2017: How to Watch Live Stream and Everything We Know So Far
  4. LG G6 With Dual Rear Cameras, Google Assistant Launched at MWC 2017
  5. MWC 2017: What to Expect from Nokia, Moto, LG, Jio, and Others
  6. Reliance Jio Prime, MWC 2017 Buildup, WhatsApp Status and More This Week
  7. Google Assistant Coming to Devices Running Android 6.0 or Above Versions
  8. Huawei P10, P10 Plus With Dual Camera Setup Launched at MWC 2017
  9. BlackBerry Launches KEYone, the 'Last Smartphone Designed by BlackBerry'
  10. Sony Xperia Smartphone Images Leak Ahead of Monday's MWC 2017 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.