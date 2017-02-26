As expected, Huawei launched the P10 and P10 Plus flagship smartphones in Barcelona. The company has continued its Leica partnership to introduce their-branded dual cameras at the back. The metal bodied device has a lot more to offer than its predecessor with respect to design change, upgraded processor, camera, and software. The device has been launched in as many as eight colour options at MWC 2017. Huawei also unveiled the Watch 2 at the event.

Huawei P10 is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 45,700), and the Huawei P10 Plus 4GB is priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 49,200), while the Huwei P10 Plus 6GB is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 56,300). Both the smartphones will be available Australia, Austria, Chile, China, Columbia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK, and Vietnam beginning in March.

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus come with a Hyper Diamond-cut finishing that prevents scratching or fingerprint smudges. As mentioned, it will be available in a range of colours including - Greenery, Dazzling Blue, Prestige Gold, Dazzling Gold, Rose Gold, Mystic Silver, Ceramic White, and Graphite Black. The other big highlight is that the fingerprint sensor is underneath the glass in the front, and supports gestures. To elaborate, a short tap will let you go back, a long press will bring you back to the Home Page, and swiping right or left will left open the app tray.

As for specifications, the P10 and P10 Plus are powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC (4x Cortex-A73 and 4x Cortex-A53) with an integrated Cat 2/11 modem and Mali-G71MP GPU. The P10 comes with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the P10 Plus comes with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage or 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage bundles. There's also support for microSD for further expansion (up to 256GB).

Both the smartphones sport a dual camera setup with one 20-mgapixel sensor that takes in monochrome details, and another 12-megapixel sensor that takes in RGB details. It supports 4K video, 3D facial recognition, OIS, 4-in-1 hybrid autofocus, hybrid zoom, and event bokeh effect in mono mode. In the camera app, a slew of modes are available for different conditions with one professional mode as well that allows for manual control of ISO, exposure, RAW output, shutter speed, white balance and more. The front camera is at 8-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture and 2x brightness. The dual-SIM devices (Nano + Nano/ microSD) run on the new Android 7.1 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 OS, and connectivity options include 4.5G LTE with 4x4 MIMO Technology for faster speeds (exclsuive to P10 Plus) , 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS, and DLNA.

The Huawei P10 features a 5.1-inch HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and comes with a 3200mAh battery. In comparison, the Huawei P10 Plus features a 5.5-inch 2K (1440x2560 pixels) display, and comes with a 3750mAh battery. The screens of both the smartphones are protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 that the company claims 'blends' with the metal. Also, both phones support fast charging, and Huawei claims that 30 minutes of charging can keep the lights on for up to a day.

Alongside, Huawei also launched a slew of cover cases for the smartphones, and a purse for the phone aka 'Limited Edition Pouch'.