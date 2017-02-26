Huawei P10, P10 Plus are set to be launched by Huawei at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, on Sunday, at an event that starts at 2pm CET (6:30pm IST). A number of leaks have given us an idea of what the Huawei P10 and its sibling, the Huawei P10 Plus, will look like along with their specifications. And now, Huawei P10 has been leaked in a massive press images that tell us colour assortment along with last-minute features the device is said to pack-in.

The Huawei P10 will feature a fingerprint scanner on the Home button, as leaked earlier in an image render shared by tipster Evan Blass. Now, new leaked images have been spotted by GSMArena on Finnish site Soumi. The images show the device will have a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom, unlike what other major manufacturers are deciding to forgo these days. Apart from these, the Huawei P10 will have USB Type-C port next to the audio jack. Contrary to what earlier reports said, the fresh press images suggest that the Huawei P10 is tipped to have a 5.1-inch full-HD display with 2.5D contoured edge around. The rear side of the device is said to have a 'chamfer finish' and obviously a dual camera setup, manufactured by Leica as the former Huawei P9.

Talking about the colours, the leaked images reveal that Huawei P10 will come in two unreported colours - Greenery and Dazzling Blue - in addition to Mystic Silver, Rose Gold, Graphite Black, and Dazzling Gold, which are already known from the previous leaks. Additionally, it is also reported that Huawei may also launch a new smartwatch called Huawei Watch 2.

Moving to the specifications leaked so far, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are likely to sport a Kirin 960 processor, and are expected to come in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage variants. The handsets are said to sport a Leica-designed dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup while an 8-megapixel front camera will be present at the front. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are said to come with 3100mAh battery and run the Android Nougat-based EMUI 5.1, which is also said to arrive with the new smartphones.