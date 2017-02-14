Huawei P10, Huawei Watch 2 Confirmed to Launch at MWC 2017

Huawei sent out media invites for its MWC 2017 event on February 26 last month, and the company was then largely expected to launch the upgrade to last year's Huawei P9 smartphone. The company has now rolled out images and a video for its upcoming event confirming that the Huawei P10 will be unveiled at the event. Furthermore, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business group Richard Yu took to Weibo to confirm that the Huawei Watch 2 will also be unveiled at the event in Barcelona.

The Chinese telecommunications giant has rolled out several image teasers on its social media pages to announce the arrival of the P10 smartphone at MWC. Huawei has even rolled out a video teaser with the tag line. 'Change the way the world sees you.' The teasers indicate that the Huawei P10 may sports a dual camera setup at the back, and will be made available in several colour options like Gold, Green, and Blue.

The Huawei P10 is tipped to support wireless charging, sport a dual curved screen, and pack a fingerprint sensor embedded in the physical Home button. Other leaked Huawei P10 specifications include a 5.2-inch display with QHD resolution, and Kirin 960 octa-core processor with Mali G71 octa-core GPU. It should come in 4GB RAM / 64GB storage and 6GB RAM / 128GB storage bundle variants. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 3100mAh battery and sport 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel dual rear sensors. At the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera setup.

A separate leak on Spanish retail site Phone House (now removed) reveals that a Huawei P10 Plus is also incoming and it will have an 8GB RAM - just like Asus ZenFone AR introduced last month. The listing has been removed, but not before GSMArena got hold of a screenshot of it. The device was listed with a price tag of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 56,800), but looking at the sketchy nature of this leak, we'd recommend you to take it very lightly.

Furthermore, the company's executive Richard Yu took to Chinese social media site Weibo to pretty much confirm the arrival of the Huawei Watch 2 as well. Huawei was rumoured to launch its smartwatch late last year, but delayed it to wait for the arrival of Android Wear 2.0. Now, judging by Yu's post, Huawei is ready with its smartwatch and looks to launch it at MWC this year. The biggest rumour of the smartwatch is that it is tipped to come with a built-in SIM card slot for cellular connectivity.