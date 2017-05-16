Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Nova 2 Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of May 26 Launch

 
16 May 2017
Huawei Nova 2 Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of May 26 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Highlights

  • Huawei Nova 2 to sport dual rear cameras
  • New leaks suggest Green, Blue and Pink colour options
  • The Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus are expected to launch on May 26

It was reported last week that Huawei will launch the successor to the Nova, called Nova 2, on May 26. The company was also tipped to launch the Nova 2 Plus alongside the Nova 2. Fresh leaks have now outed some of the specifications of the Nova 2, specifically detailing the processor and cameras.

The Huawei Nova 2 is tipped to sport a 5.2-inch Full HD display and will be powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 658 processor. This differs from past reports which suggest a Snapdragon 660 SoC, but could well be a variant for some countries. Meanwhile, the new report suggest a 20-megapixel front camera, dual rear camera setup (12-megapixel + 8-megapixel lens) and a 3000mAh battery, most of which keep in line with past rumours.

Based on the leaks so far, you can expect the Huawei Nova 2 to come in Green, Blue, and Pink colour options. It was also previously reported that the smartphone will be offered with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the Nova 2 Plus with a 5.5-inch display is also being tipped to launch alongside the Nova 2, although details regarding the larger model are limited as of now. The Nova 2 is expected to start from CNY 2,500 (or roughly Rs. 23,200).

Earlier this month, the Huawei Nova 2 was also spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA, which revealed a dual camera setup and fingerprint sensor on the back. Notably, the Nova 2 does not seem to draw its design language from its predecessor. To recall, the Huawei Nova featured a band on the back similar to the Huawei P9. We'll know more about the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus as we approach the launch date.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Huawei, Huawei Nova 2, Huawei Nova 2 Specifications, Mobiles, Huawei Nova 2 Plus, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

