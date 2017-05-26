Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Nova 2, Nova 2 Plus Launch Set for Today

  hindi
26 May 2017
Huawei Nova 2, Nova 2 Plus Launch Set for Today

Highlights

  • Huawei Nova 2, Nova 2 Plus said to have 20-megapixel front camera
  • Dual rear cameras have also been spotted in leaked images
  • The smartphones will launch at 2:30pm CST (12pm IST)

Huawei will launch the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphones at 2:30pm CST (12pm IST) Friday,  May 26, a fact that had been announced via a poster a few days ago. The slogan in the promotional Huawei Nova 2 poster roughly translates to, "That's one small step for self-shooter, one giant leap for the value of the device." This reportedly refers to a 20-megapixel selfie camera and dual camera setup on the back, and with the official launch at hand, we won’t have to wait too long to find out the rest of the configuration.

Nevertheless, the rumour mill has been working full time, and leaked the key Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus specifications. According to a TENAA listing, the former will have a fingerprint sensor on the back, along with the two cameras. It is also said to sport a 5.2-inch full-HD screen, HiSilicon Kirin 658 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 3000mAh battery with fast-charging support; earlier reports pegged a Snapdragon 660 processor for the smartphone, but that may well be a variant headed for only a few markets, not all. Huawei Nova 2 leaks have also pointed to Green, Pink, Black, and Blue colour options.

As for the Huawei Nova 2 Plus, the smartphone is said to feature a 5.5-inch full-HD screen, and other key specifications are expected to remain the same as the smaller model’s. A GeekBench listing of the phone shows 4GB RAM, Android 7.0, and 1.7GHz octa-core processor. The Nova 2 is also expected to run Android Nougat with Huawei’s EMUI on top.

Coming to the price, Huawei Nova 2 is expected to start from CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 23,000), but we are in the dark about the likely Nova 2 Plus price. In terms of design, leaked images from Huawei’s official online store suggest Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus will have protruding cameras on the back, and feature antenna bands on the top and bottom.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 4
