As expected, Huawei has launched the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphones in China. The big highlights of the successors of the Huawei Nova and Huawei Nova Plus are its 20-megapixel selfie camera, the dual camera setup on the back, and the latest Android software. The only differences between the two smartphones are its storage capacity, battery, and screen size. The Huawei Nova 2 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 23,500), while the Huawei Nova 2 Plus is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 27,200). Both the smartphones will be made available from June 16.

The Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus sport a metal finish with a fingerprint scanner at the back. The smartphones will be available in Green, Rose Gold, Black, Gold, and Blue colour options. The speaker grilles and the USB Type-C port are at the bottom edge, while the power and volume keys are seen on the right edge of the device. The Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus seem to be inspired by Apple, with antenna bands placed in same way as seen on the iPhone 7. There’s no Home Button in the front, and no capacitive buttons are seen as well.

Both the smartphones run on Android 7.0 Nougat based on EMUI 5.1 OS. Specification wise, the Huawei Nova 2 smartphone has dual-SIM support, and sports a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) IPS in-cell display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by a 2.36GHz octa-core Kirin 659 processor and is paired with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of internal storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

The big highlight of the smartphone is its dual camera setup at the back and the 20-megapixel front camera. The dual camera setup consists of one 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture for a wider-angle, and another 8-megapixel telephoto lens for more zoom. There’s also OIS support, and a Portrait mode with the ability to change focus after taking a picture. The front camera sports a 20-megapixel sensor with intelligent fill light for low light photography and beauty filters to enhance selfies further. The Huawei Nova 2 packs a 2950mAh battery with fast charging support as well, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth support.

Coming to the larger Huawei Nova 2 Plus, the smartphone sports a similar design and specifications except for a 5.5-inch full-HD display, and a larger 3340mAh battery. The inbuilt storage also sees a bump up to 128GB.

Apart from the smartphones, Huawei also launched accessories like a mobile bracelet at CNY 298 (roughly Rs. 2,800), a panoramic camera accessory at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 8,500), and a Bluetooth headset at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,500).