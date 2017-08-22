Huawei Mate 10 Teaser Video Reveals Leica-Branded Dual Rear Camera Setup

As we approach the launch of Huawei's next flagship smartphone, the Mate 10, which is expected on October 16, the Chinese manufacturer is starting to let out sneak peeks into what you can expect from the smartphone. We know from past official confirmations and reports that the Huawei Mate 10 will highlight a near bezel-less 'EntireView' display and Leica-branded lenses. Now, we have a peek into one of those features in new teaser video.

Huawei dropped its first teaser video of the upcoming Mate 10 via its German YouTube page that teases the smartphone's Leica-branded dual rear camera setup. The teaser shows images captured by the Mate 10's rear camera highlighting colour contrasts, Bokeh effects, among other things. A quick glimpse of the setup also reveals that cameras comprise a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor, which is similar to last year's Mate 9 and P9 smartphones.

Last week, renders of the Mate 10 surfaced online that show the bezel-less display of the smartphone, which Huawei terms as 'EntireView' display. The smartphone will compete with other bezel-less phones that include LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8, and the upcoming iPhone 8. In fact, Huawei CEO expressed last month that the Mate 10, which is tipped to sport facial recognition, support AR and 3D sensing, will directly compete against Apple's upcoming tenth anniversary iPhone.

The Huawei Mate 10 has also been rumoured to to come with iris scanning feature, and is expected to be powered by Huawei's anticipated HiSilcon Kirin 970 SoC, which will be based on the 10nm fabrication process. It is expected to sport a 6-inch (1080x2160 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Huawei will likely tease more features of the Mate 10 as we approach the launch date. The smartphone is expected to be priced around CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 38,500).