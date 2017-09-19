Now that Apple's big iPhone event is behind us, we can look forward to flagship launches by companies like Google and Huawei. The latter in particular is poised to launch the Mate 10 smartphone that will directly take on Apple's iPhone X. In yet another dig at the Cupertino giant, Huawei just came out with a teaser that unabashedly mocks Apple and its neural engine, saying it will unveil the "real AI phone" on October 16.

As you may know by now, the iPhone X is Apple's first iPhone to feature a facial recognition technology that it calls Face ID. Huawei in its recent teaser claims that its facial recognition technology is going to be better without explicitly mentioning Apple. The teaser seemingly takes a dig at the Face ID demo faux pas during the iPhone X presentation. The Chinese company is betting big on artificial intelligence moving forward following the unveiling of the new Kirin 970 SoC. The new AI chipset will offer faster processing, longer battery life, and will also include features such as instant image recognition to take on Samsung and Apple. Notably, the company describes the new chip as the first Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for smartphones.

Huawei confirmed earlier this month that the upcoming Mate 10 flagship will be powered by the new Kirin 970 SoC. The NPU in the chipset sees dedicated cores for running AI tasks. With AI built right into the new chips, Huawei says that smartphones can become more personalised, heed voice commands, and take advantage of augmented reality, among other things. While the new chip wlll add a boost to AI on a hardware level, Huawei will also look to improve machine learning capabilities on the software level as well.

The Huawei Mate 10 is touted to sport a bezel-less display that the company calls 'EntireView' display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, pitting it against the LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8, and the iPhone X. Huawei's CEO has also confirmed that the smartphone will sport facial recognition, support AR and 3D sensing.

Recent teasers confirm that the Mate 10 will sport dual Leica-branded rear cameras with a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor setup. Additionally, the smartphone is tipped to sport a 6-inch 1080x2160 pixels display. Huawei is also rumoured to launch two additional variants of the Mate 10, called the Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Lite, according to a report last week.