Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei's New Kirin 970 Chip Bets Big on AI, Will Debut Inside Mate 10 on October 16

 
04 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Huawei's New Kirin 970 Chip Bets Big on AI, Will Debut Inside Mate 10 on October 16

Highlights

  • Richard Yu said Mate 10 will have a powerful new chip
  • Huawei will launch Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro on October 16
  • AI built into its new chips can help make phones more personalised

Huawei aims to use artificial intelligence-powered features such as instant image recognition to take on rivals Samsung and Apple when it launches its new flagship phone next month, a top executive said on Saturday.

Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business, on Saturday revealed a powerful new mobile phone chip Huawei is betting on for its upcoming flagship Mate 10 and other high-end phones to deliver faster processing and lower power consumption.

Huawei will launch the Mate 10 and its sister phone, the Mate 10 Pro, in Munich on October 16, Yu confirmed. He declined to detail new features, but the phones are expected to boast large, 6-inch-plus full-screen displays, tech blogs predict.

Artificial intelligence (AI) built into its new chips can help make phones more personalised, or anticipate the actions and interests of their users, Yu said.

As examples, he said AI can enable real-time language translation, heed voice commands, or take advantage of augmented reality, which overlays text, sounds, graphics and video on real-world images phone users see in front of them.

Yu believes the new Kirin 970 chip's speed and low power can translate into features that will give its phones an edge over the Apple iPhone 8 series, set to be unveiled on September 12, and Samsung's range of top-line phones announced this year. Huawei is the world's No. 3 smartphone maker behind Samsung and Apple.

"Compared with Samsung and Apple, we have advantages," Yu said in an interview during the annual IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin. "Users are in for much faster (feature) performance, longer battery life and more compact design."

The company asserts its newly announced Kirin 970 chip will preserve battery life on phones by up to 50 percent.

Huawei describes the new chip as the first Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for smartphones. It brings together classic computing, graphics, image and digital signal processing power that have typically required separate chips, taking up more space and slowing interaction between features within phones.

Most importantly, Huawei aims to use the Kirin chips to differentiate its phones from a vast sea of competitors, including Samsung, who overwhelming rely on rival Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm, the market leader in mobile chip design. Among major phone makers, only Apple and Huawei now rely on their own core processors.

The 970 is designed by Huawei's HiSilicon chip design business and built using the most advanced 10 nanometre production lines of contract manufacturer TSMC.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Huawei, Huawei Mate 10, Kirin 970, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Mobiles, Mate 10 Launch
Locky Ransomware: Cert-In Issues Alert, Advises Users Not to Click on Suspicious Emails
Tinder Heads Top-Grossing Chart on the App Store for the First Time Thanks to Tinder Gold
Huawei's New Kirin 970 Chip Bets Big on AI, Will Debut Inside Mate 10 on October 16
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Weekend Surprises
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 8 Launch Date Is September 12 as Apple Sends Media Invites
  2. Micromax Canvas Infinity Review
  3. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T Available With Discounts, Offers from September 5
  4. Jio Phone Delivery Date, Moto G5S Plus in India, and More News This Week
  5. Do Not Click on Suspicious Emails, Ministry Warns About Locky Ransomware
  6. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  7. Jio Phone Bookings Top 6 Million, Deliveries Begin on September 21
  8. Best Camera Phone: The Best Camera Phones Across All Budgets in India
  9. Jio Phone Bookings: Delivery Dates, Documents Required, Price, and More
  10. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.