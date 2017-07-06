Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Mate 10 With Facial Recognition, Bezel-Less Display Tipped to Launch in October

 
06 July 2017
Highlights

  • Huawei Mate 10 may arrive in October
  • The smartphone is tipped to sport facial recognition
  • It is expected to be powered by the Kirin 970 SoC

Huawei is gearing up to launch the successor of the Mate 9 smartphone, and according to the latest tip, that Huawei Mate 10 may see an unveil in October this year. Furthermore, the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone is also tipped to sport a bezel-less design and facial recognition as well.

Chinese site Mobile.Yesky.com reports that the Huawei Mate 10 will come with facial recognition, support for AR features, and will be equipped with 3D sensing as well. The report states that the smartphone may also be embedded with iris scanning.

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to be powered by a HiSilcon Kirin 970 SoC built on the 10nm process. The smartphone is also expected to integrate its fingerprint scanner underneath the display. This display, as mentioned, will be bezel-less, and sport a 6-inch (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Of course, there’s no mention of the Mate 10 from Huawei officially, and these rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt till then. If this leak holds any truth, then more from Huawei should be heard in a few months.

To recap, the predecessor Huawei Mate 9 was launched last year in November at a retail price of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 51,600) inclusive of taxes. The dual-SIM Huawei Mate 9 runs EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5.9-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, which supports gestures.

Getting to the cameras, the Huawei Mate 9 sports the 'second-generation Leica dual-lens camera', which has been 'co-engineered' with Leica. The Huawei Mate 9 bears a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor, both with f/2.2 apertures. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The Mate 9 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB, hybrid dual-SIM design), and sports a 4000mAh battery.

Tags: Huawei mate 10, Huawei mate 10 Launch Date, Huawei mate 10 Features, Huawei mate 10 Specifications, Huawei mate 10 Price, Huawei, Mobiles
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

