Huawei Executive Says 4GB RAM Is More Than Sufficient, 6GB RAM Only for Psychological Comfort

 
07 March 2017
Highlights

  • Lao Shi says smartphones with 4GB of RAM running smoothly
  • Shi compared RAM competition to the Cold War
  • Company already offers 6GB of RAM smartphones

While most Android smartphone manufacturers are currently in a race to offer more memory (RAM) even with their budget smartphones, Huawei's COO has said that 4GB of RAM is capable of handling most users' everyday tasks. Notably, as the company already offers devices with 6GB of RAM itself, this statement cannot be taken as an indication of where the company's future devices are heading.

Lao Shi, COO of Huawei's P-Series of smartphones, has said in a Weibo post that 4GB of RAM hits the sweet spot in terms of price/ performance ratio and that company's smartphones with 4GB of RAM are performing smoothly, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena. Shi also went on to say that the 4GB RAM/ 64GB of inbuilt storage configuration is a better combination than 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage for daily usage, as per the report.

As per the Huawei executive, a 6GB of RAM configuration is psychologically more comforting but going above 4GB of RAM simply translates into a higher product price, which is transferred directly onto the end users. Oddly enough, Shi compared the competition between manufacturers to provide more memory with the Cold War where the US and Soviet Union were trying to achieve the top spot in terms of nuclear weapon stockpiles.

Shi didn't fail to clarify that it ultimately depends on the consumer where they want put their money, and that there are Huawei smartphones that offer 6GB of RAM (like the Huawei P10 Plus) as well. However, it will be hard to call these encouraging words when the executive already explained how 4GB of RAM is sufficient.

Although company offers the 6GB RAM option, this statement from Shi does indicate that Huawei is not particularly keen on increasing the maximum memory available on its smartphones going ahead. The Huawei smartphones that currently offer 6GB of RAM include P10, P10 Plus, and Mate 9 Pro.

