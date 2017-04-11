Huawei has reportedly launched a new smartphone in China - the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus. The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 14,900), and tipster Roland Quandt has also shared specification details of the device.

The tipster claims that he spotted the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus smartphone on China Telecom E-Surfing site, and claims that the device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a metal back. The leaked image shows the power and volume buttons housed on the right edge, while two speaker grilles and a Micro USB port housed on the bottom edge of the device. The 3.5mm audio jack sits on the top edge of the device, and there are no capacitive keys or a physical Home Button in the front.

According to the tipster, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus also offers 32GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot.

As for the camera, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front camera with selfies and video chats. The fingerprint scanner is also housed at the back of the device, and it packs a 4000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

There's no official word from Huawei regarding the Enjoy 7 Plus, but we can expect an announcement soon. Huawei Terminal's Brand Honor also recently launched the Honor 6C and Honor 8 Pro in Europe.