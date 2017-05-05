Huawei India on Friday has announced the rollout of EMUI 5.0, the latest version of its custom Android ROM. Based on Android 7.0 Nougat, EMUI 5.0 is claimed by the company to offer improved user experience over its predecessor with one-button navigation, intuitive interactions, machine learning, and improved security.

The Honor 8 Lite, first unveiled in February, will feature the new custom ROM out-of-the-box and the company says that it will be rolled out to Honor 8, Honor 6X, Honor 5C, and Huawei P9 smartphones this month itself. Notably, the EMUI 5.0 was already made available for Huawei Mate 9 at launch late last year, and the company's US arm already announced that the Honor 6X has started receiving the update as well.

Coming to the new custom ROM, thanks to machine learning, Huawei says EMUI 5.0 is able to learn user's usage habits and allocates resources accordingly in order to provide optimum RAM management and helps your phone remain faster and smoother for longer durations, as per company's claims. "Based on next-level machine learning mechanisms, EMUI 5 allocates resources dynamically to provide more CPU and memory to applications that are used on a regular basis," the company said in its release.

In terms of gaming performance, Huawei says EMUI 5.0 makes use of technologies that enhance the graphics and display properties to enable instant picture display that has no black or white squares even while scrolling through the Gallery. "The new UI also features 'Privacy Space' that switches access using a revamped fingerprint technology. The new UI also combines cloud-based dynamic and static antivirus with a local antivirus and scans hyperlinks in SMS on a real-time basis for effective security," the company said.

Huawei's research and development team's spokesperson said, "The user can now reach 90 percent of the core functions in just two to three clicks. Additionally, users can jump between their professional and personal lives effortlessly with profiles now being able to run in parallel - no switching of phones necessary."

The EMUI 5.0 continues to support 14 Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu,Punjabi,Kannada,Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Nepali, Malayalam, Oriya, Urdu, and Maithili.