The HTC U11, which was launched in June in India at Rs. 51,990, is now available in Solar Red colour variant in the country. Interested customers can now order the handset's new colour variant from the company's official e-store. While initially the company launched the smartphone in just Silver and Black colours in India, it introduced the Sapphire Blue colour later in July. Notably, all colour variants are currently available at the same price in the country.

Interestingly, the company has mentioned that the dispatches for the Solar Red variant of U11 will start post August 26 and the company is offering a free 20W car charger with every purchase of new colour variant of the smartphone.

Coming to specifications, the HTC U11 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with the company's HTC Sense skin on top. It sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD (1440x2560 pixels) Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Powering the HTC U11 is a 2.45GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is offered with 128GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

The HTC U11 features a 12-megapixel rear camera with 1.4-micron pixel, ultra spread autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, f/1.7 aperture, dual-LED flash, slow-motion, and 4K video recording. Over on the front, you get a 16-megapixel camera with BSI sensor, and full-HD recording. Some of the camera features include Face Detection, Pro mode with manual control, 32-second long exposure, and RAW format support, HDR Boost, Panorama, and Hyperlapse. Additionally, the front camera gets live make-up, auto selfie, voice selfie, HDR Boost, and Selfie Panorama options.

The HTC U11 packs a 3000mAh battery that promises to deliver up to 24.5 hours of talk time, and 14 days of standby time. It also comes with an extreme power saving mode, and Quick Charge 3.0 support. Connectivity options for the HTC U11 include GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, USB 3.1 Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz & 5GHz), NFC and support for 4G VoLTE. The handset measures 153.9x75.9x7.9mm and weighs 169 grams.