HTC U11 Early Sales Better Than HTC 10 and M9, Claims HTC

 
16 June 2017
HTC U11 Early Sales Better Than HTC 10 and M9, Claims HTC

Highlights

  • The phone was launched in Taiwan last month
  • HTC U11 features company's new Edge Sense feature
  • The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC

HTC launched its HTC U11, aka the 'squeezable' smartphone, in Taiwan last month and it seems like the company's latest flagship smartphone has gotten off to a good start in terms of sales. The HTC U11 has reportedly outsold company's HTC 10 and One M9 smartphones since it was made available for purchase late May.

In a shareholders meeting, Chang Chia-lin, president of company's smartphone and connected devices division, reportedly said that the HTC U11 has sold better than its predecessors, as per a report by Taiwanese website Focus Taiwan. Chang further said that the shortfall in global demand will most likely be filled only by July, as per the report.

HTC U11 smartphone comes with the company's unique Edge Sense feature that allows users to access various functions or launch different apps by just squeezing the smartphone from the sides, hence earning its 'squeezable' tag. The HTC U11 is launching in India today.

In terms of specifications, the HTC U11 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with the company's HTC Sense skin on top, and supports dual-SIM cards (Nano-SIM). It features a 5.5-inch Quad HD (1440x2560 pixels) Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by 2.45GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. It comes with 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of optics, the HTC U11 sports a 12-megapixel camera with ultra-spread autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, f/1.7 aperture, dual-LED flash, slow-motion, and 4K video recording. Camera features include Face Detection, Pro mode with manual control, 32-second long exposure, and RAW format support, HDR Boost, Panorama, and Hyperlapse. It also sports a 16-megapixel front camera with BSI sensor, full-HD recording. The HTC U11 comes with IP67 water and dust resistance, packs a 3000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0.

