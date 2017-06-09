Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HTC U11 Listed on Company's India Website, Indicating Imminent Launch

09 June 2017
Highlights

  • HTC U11 listed on the company's India site
  • No price or availability details as of now
  • HTC U11 to launch in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model

HTC U11, the Taiwanese company's flagship smartphone, seems set to launch in India soon. The company has listed the new HTC U11 on its India website indicating an imminent launch. Additionally, a tipster has claimed that the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant new flagship from HTC will make its way to the Indian market alongside eight other markets. Notably, the India site lists both 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage, but that can change ahead of launch.

The company website doesn't list a date or price for the HTC U11 but the listing in itself is a hint that it's launching here. The smartphone was launched in Taiwan last month, and one of the biggest attraction of the device is its Edge Sense feature which promises to bring a complete new way of interaction with the device.

Prolific tipster LlabTooFeR, who has a great track record with HTC leaks in the past, has claimed that the HTC U11 will be going on sale in nine countries including China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Philippines. LlabTooFeR also claims that these countries will get the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the HTC U11.

It will be made available in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Ice White, and Solar Red colour options, and has been promised to go on sale in several markets starting this month. Pricing starts at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for Europe, and in the US at $749 (roughly Rs. 48,000), where it's up for pre-order. Some of the highlights of the HTC U11 were the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, its liquid surface design, and multiple AI assistants.

For specifications, the HTC U11 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with the company's HTC Sense skin on top, and supports dual-SIM cards (Nano-SIM). It features a 5.5-inch Quad HD (1440x2560 pixels) Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, it is powered by 2.45GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and will be available in two storage and memory variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage.

It also supports storage expansion via a microSD card slot (up to 2TB). For camera, it sports a 12-megapixel camera with ultra-spread autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, f/1.7 aperture, dual-LED flash, slow-motion, and 4K video recording.

Camera features include Face Detection, Pro mode with manual control, 32-second long exposure, and RAW format support, HDR Boost, Panorama, and Hyperlapse. It also sports a 16-megapixel front camera with BSI sensor, full-HD recording. It packs a 3000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0. The HTC U11 also comes with IP67 water and dust resistance, and supports two AI assistants - Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa (in specific regions only).

HTC U11

HTC U11

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2.45GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-Ultrapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh

Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360.

Redmi Note 4
