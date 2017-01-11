Even though HTC 10 was hailed as one of the best designed smartphones from last year by several mobile critics, the company might be changing few design elements with its upcoming phone. If the newly-leaked images are anything to go by, the upcoming HTC smartphone will borrow some of its design elements from companies like LG and Samsung. The leak comes just ahead of HTC's For U event on Thursday, which will be live streamed, and where the company is expected to unveiled the U Ultra (aka Ocean Note), U Play (aka Alpine), and One X10 smartphones.

The newly leaked images show the alleged upcoming HTC smartphone codenamed Ocean Note with a glass back and a secondary screen at the top-front of the display, just like on LG V20, as per a report by Android Police. The images leaked from Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo show that at the back, the smartphone features a square shaped camera panel with rounded edges.

The camera panel bump is noticeable and there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the device, as pointed out in the report. The leaked images show four colour variants of the phone. The secondary screen visible in the display shows notifications, shortcuts, and also seems to have an always-on functionality.

Further the 'Note' moniker of the phone suggests that it might belong to the phablet category of devices. As per a report by VentureBeat, the phone sports a 5.7-inch QHD display and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone has been tipped to run Android 7.0 Nougat and have an inbuilt storage of 64GB. It is further expected to pack the same 12.3-megapixel Sony camera sensor that it present in Google's Pixel smartphones.

In the meanwhile, separate leaks have shed light on the specifications of the HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra. Android Pure claims the HTC U Play sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display apart from a fingerprint sensor on the front. It's said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM, while sporting 32GB of inbuilt storage. The front and rear cameras are said to sport 16-megapixel sensors. It bears a 2500mAh battery, and forgoes a 3.5mm audio jack.

On the other hand, the HTC U Ultra is said to sport a 6-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixel) display, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 coupled with 4GB of RAM. It will bear 64GB of inbuilt storage, and sport a dual-rear camera setup with 24-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors. The front cameras is said to sport a 16-megapixel sensor. Also mentioned was a 4000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Finally, OnLeaks claims the HTC One X10 or HTC X10 continues with the 3.5mm audio jack, unlike the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play.