HTC on Thursday launched two new smartphones in its brand-new U series - the U Ultra and the U Play. The two smartphones feature what the company is calling the HTC Sense Companion, which learns the user's daily patterns to provide usage recommendations and friendly advice. The HTC U Ultra and the HTC U Play price has not been provided yet, however, company says expected India availability is March. The smartphones will be available in Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Blue, Cosmetic Pink, and Ice White.

HTC U Ultra, U Play First Impressions

The HTC Sense Companion is said to learn from the user, and provide recommendations such as suggesting you dress warm and leave for work earlier on a snowy day; reminding you to charge if it figures you need more power to last until you get home, and even recommending the perfect restaurant when you're away for the weekend.

Apart from the Sense Companion, other common features include HTC USonic, which analyses the shape of the user's inner ears with a "sonar-like pulse" to adapt to you; 16-megapixel front camera with UltraPixel mode, as well as a "liquid surface" curved glass construction. Both smartphones will be available in single-SIM and dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) variants, depending on the region. The duo also run Android 7.0 Nougat, with the company's Sense UI customisation on top.

The HTC U Ultra (seen above) features a Dual Display, similar to what the LG V20 has. The primary 5.7-inch Super LCD display bears a QHD (1440x2560 pixels) resolution, while the secondary 2-inch display bears a 1040x160 pixels resolution (seen below). The smartphone will be made available in two inbuilt storage variants - 64GB and 128GB, with the former sporting Gorilla Glass 5 protection and the latter sporting sapphire glass protection.

The U Ultra is powered by a 2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC with 4GB of RAM. It bears a 12-UltraPixel rear camera with 1.55-micron pixels, a BSI sensor, laser + phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilisation, an f/2.8 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. At the front, it bears a 16-megapixel camera with an UltraPixel mode, and a BSI sensor.

Other specifications of the HTC U Ultra include either 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB); 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, DLNA, Miracast, HTC Connect, and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity options. The smartphone sports an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and gyroscope, weighs in at 170 grams, and measures 162.41x79.79x7.9mm. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the Home Button, HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio support, as well as 3D Audio recording support with 4 microphones. It is powered by a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. It's rated to deliver up to 26 hours of talk-time and up to 13 days of standby time.

Coming to the HTC U Play (seen above), the smartphone will be made available in 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variants. It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super LCD display with Gorilla Glass. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 SoC. The rear 16-megapixel camera comes with a BSI sensor, optical image stabilisation, PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 16-megapixel sensor with an UltraPixel mode, a BSI sensor, an f/2.0 aperture with a 28mm focal length.

Just like the HTC U Ultra, the U Play's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, DLNA, Miracast, HTC Connect, and USB 2.0 Type-C. The smartphone sports an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and gyroscope, weighs in at 145 grams, and measures 145.99x72.9x7.99mm. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the Home Button. It is powered by a 2500mAh battery with fast charging support (5V/2A) that's rated to deliver up to 15.21 hours of talk-time and up to 427.54 hours of standby time.