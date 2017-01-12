Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
HTC U Ultra, U Play Set to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream

 
12 January 2017
Highlights

  • HTC's For U event will be live streamed
  • The flagship HTC U Ultra is expected to sport a ticker display
  • HTC U Play and One X10 also expected t be unveiled

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC is all set to unveil its new series of smartphones at the scheduled 'For U' event on Thursday. The program will begin at 1.30pm IST and will be live streamed for all its fans across the world to watch. The company is heavily expected to unveil two new smartphones flagging off its 'U' series. You can watch the live stream on YouTube below.

The HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play are heavily expected to be unveiled. The HTC U Ultra (aka HTC Ocean Note) is said to be the flagship smartphone, while HTC U Play (HTC Alpine) will be a mid-range device. This 'U' Series has been heavily rumoured to be called the Ocean series as well.

As for the flagship HTC U Ultra, it is tipped to sport a glass back and a secondary screen at the top-front of the display, just like on LG V20. The secondary screen visible in the display shows notifications, shortcuts, and also seems to have an always-on functionality. Furthermore, there is no 3.5mm audio jack seen on the device.

The phone is expected to sport a 5.7-inch or 6-inch QHD display and is pegged to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The HTC U Ultra has been tipped to run Android 7.0 Nougat and have an inbuilt storage of 64GB. It is further expected to pack the same 12.3-megapixel Sony camera sensor that it present in Google's Pixel smartphones, however another report tips a dual camera setup as well.

Meanwhile, the HTC U Play is expected to sport a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display apart from a fingerprint sensor on the front. It's said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM, and offer 32GB of inbuilt storage. The front and rear cameras are said to sport 16-megapixel sensors. The smartphone is anticipated to pack a 2500mAh battery, and ditches the 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Another smartphone rumoured to launch at the event is the HTC X10 aka One X10 - another mid-ranger. It is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and a MediaTek octa-core processor. The HTC One X10 is expected to be shipped in the first quarter.

We recommend you to take all the information with a pinch of salt. We are just hours away from the big unveil, where all the details will be officially ousted.

Tags: HTC, HTC U Ultra, HTC For U Event Live, Watch HTC Event, HTc U Play, HTc One X10, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

