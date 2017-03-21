Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HTC U Ultra Limited Edition With Sapphire Glass Display, 128GB Storage Launched

 
21 March 2017
HTC U Ultra Limited Edition With Sapphire Glass Display, 128GB Storage Launched

Highlights

  • The Limited Edition variant sports a sapphire glass display
  • The new HTC U Ultra variant offers 128GB of storage
  • It is up for pre-orders in Taiwan

Last week, HTC announced that it is launching an 'unexpected surprise' on Monday, and the speculations were rife that the company would launch the HTC One X10 or HTC 11. However, HTC has just announced a Limited Edition of the HTC U Ultra smartphone that was launched a while ago. This edition brings a really strong sapphire glass display with amped up inbuilt storage at 128GB.

The HTC U Ultra Limited Edition is up for pre-orders in Taiwan for TWD 28,900 (roughly Rs. 62,000). The 64GB variant is selling in India for Rs. 59,990. The Limited Edition variant is available in all four colour variants the original was launched in - Blue, Black, Pink, and White. Customers who pre-order the 128GB variant will also receive a leather flip case, a key ring, and a Quick Charge 3.0 power bank. There is no word on if this variant will be made available in other international markets or not.

Apart from the sapphire glass and amped up storage, all else remains the same on the smartphone. To recap, the HTC U Ultra sports hybrid dual-SIM (Nano), and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Sense UI customisation on top. The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display, apart from a secondary 2-inch display with 1040x160 pixels resolution. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). As for optics, the HTC U Ultra comes with a 12-UltraPixel rear camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an UltraPixel mode, and a BSI sensor. Other specifications on the HTC U Ultra include 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, DLNA, Miracast, HTC Connect, and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity options. The HTC U Ultra bears a fingerprint sensor on the Home Button, and packs a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

Tags: HTC, HTC U Ultra Limited Edition, HTC U ULTra 128GB, Mobiles
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

