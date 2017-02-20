Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

HTC U Ultra India Launch Set for Tuesday

 
20 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
HTC U Ultra India Launch Set for Tuesday

Highlights

  • There has been no official word about HTC U Play
  • The smartphone comes with AI-based Sense Companion
  • HTC U Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset

HTC is set to launch the HTC U Ultra smartphone in India on Tuesday as the company has confirmed the device's launch through Twitter and has also started sending out the invites for the event. The company says that the New Delhi launch event, set to begin at 3:30pm IST, will be streamed live through Facebook. Interestingly, there is no word about the HTC U Play, which was launched alongside U Ultra back in January by the company.

Last month, the Taiwanese company launched the HTC U Ultra and the HTC U Play with the new Sense Companion, which is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system that learns the user's daily patterns and accordingly provides usage recommendations and friendly advice. The AI-based companion aims to help users in day-to-day requirements, for example, it recommends users to charge their phone if it believes that they need more battery juice to last through their commute before they reach their home from work.

The HTC U Ultra smartphone was made available in Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Blue, Cosmetic Pink, and Ice White colour variants by the company. Apart from the Sense Companion, HTC U Ultra also comes with HTC USonic feature, which allows it to analyse the shape of user's inner ear with a "sonar-like pulse". It sports a 16-megapixel front camera that comes with support for UltraPixel mode.

The smartphone features a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) Super LCD display and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Sense UI customisation on top. Interestingly, the smartphone also sports a secondary 2-inch display with 1040x160 pixels resolution. The device is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The HTC U Ultra comes in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB that are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). While the 64GB variant is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, the 128GB variant is protected by Sapphire glass.

HTC U Ultra comes in both single and dual-SIM variants. In terms of optics, the smartphone bears a 12-UltraPixel rear camera with 1.55-micron pixels, a BSI sensor, laser + phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilisation, an f/2.8 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. At the front, HTC U Ultra sports a 16-megapixel camera with an UltraPixel mode, and a BSI sensor.

Other specifications on the HTC U Ultra include 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, DLNA, Miracast, HTC Connect, and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity options.
Even though the company did not disclose pricing of the phone at its launch, HTC U Ultra [was priced starting GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 54,000) in the UK market.

HTC U Ultra

HTC U Ultra

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

2.15GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-Ultrapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: HTC U Ultra India Launch, HTC Sense Companion, HTC, Mobiles, Android, HTC U Ultra
Google, Microsoft Agree to Crack Down on Piracy in the UK
Re-Verification of Old Subscribers Will Cost Rs. 2,500 Crores, Says COAI
Unboxed Mobiles
HTC U Ultra India Launch Set for Tuesday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Moto Smartphones Anniversary Sale on Flipkart From February 20 to 21
  2. Microsoft, Flipkart Announce Cloud Partnership in India
  3. New Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5c Details Surface on the Internet
  4. How to Watch Live Video Stream of IPL 2017 Auction
  5. Nokia 3310 Concept Video Shows What a Modern Avatar Could Look Like
  6. Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X vs ZenFone 3S Max: Which One Should You Buy?
  7. Oppo to Launch New Smartphone Photography Tech Next Week at MWC 2017
  8. Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Leaks, Reliance Jio 4G Speeds, and More This Week
  9. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
  10. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.