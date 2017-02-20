HTC is set to launch the HTC U Ultra smartphone in India on Tuesday as the company has confirmed the device's launch through Twitter and has also started sending out the invites for the event. The company says that the New Delhi launch event, set to begin at 3:30pm IST, will be streamed live through Facebook. Interestingly, there is no word about the HTC U Play, which was launched alongside U Ultra back in January by the company.

Last month, the Taiwanese company launched the HTC U Ultra and the HTC U Play with the new Sense Companion, which is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system that learns the user's daily patterns and accordingly provides usage recommendations and friendly advice. The AI-based companion aims to help users in day-to-day requirements, for example, it recommends users to charge their phone if it believes that they need more battery juice to last through their commute before they reach their home from work.

The HTC U Ultra smartphone was made available in Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Blue, Cosmetic Pink, and Ice White colour variants by the company. Apart from the Sense Companion, HTC U Ultra also comes with HTC USonic feature, which allows it to analyse the shape of user's inner ear with a "sonar-like pulse". It sports a 16-megapixel front camera that comes with support for UltraPixel mode.

The smartphone features a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) Super LCD display and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Sense UI customisation on top. Interestingly, the smartphone also sports a secondary 2-inch display with 1040x160 pixels resolution. The device is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The HTC U Ultra comes in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB that are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). While the 64GB variant is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, the 128GB variant is protected by Sapphire glass.

HTC U Ultra comes in both single and dual-SIM variants. In terms of optics, the smartphone bears a 12-UltraPixel rear camera with 1.55-micron pixels, a BSI sensor, laser + phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilisation, an f/2.8 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. At the front, HTC U Ultra sports a 16-megapixel camera with an UltraPixel mode, and a BSI sensor.

Other specifications on the HTC U Ultra include 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, DLNA, Miracast, HTC Connect, and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity options.

Even though the company did not disclose pricing of the phone at its launch, HTC U Ultra [was priced starting GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 54,000) in the UK market.